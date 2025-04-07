Erin Bell wins the top piping prize at 2025 Ottawa Amateur Knockouts

Ottawa—April 5, 2025—Jenny Hazzard and Colin MacLellan judged all the piping, and Mark Passmore and Kahlil Cappucino handled the snare and mid-section assessments, and, ultimately, it was Erin Bell of Ottawa who was the big pipng winner, taking the A Level Knockout and placing second in the Senior level Piobaireachd event, which Ottawa’s J.S. Gamache won.

The Rideau Canal Junior Ranks’ Mess, located in the downtown core of Canada’s capital, was the setting for the final rounds of the PPBSO’s Ottawa Branch Piping & Drumming Knockout Competitions, a staple of the region for decades.

Piping

A Level (Amateur Grade 1 & 2 – Ottawa Folklore Center Trophy)

1st Erin Bell

2nd Nico Gravel, Ottawa

3rd Noah Grew, Ottawa

B Level (Amateur Grade 3 & 4 – Ottawa Robert Burns Club Trophy)

1st Nolan Patrick Cunningham

2nd Aden MacIsaac

C-Level (Joan Matthews-Kahn Trophy)

1st Gabriella Doucet

2nd Jayden Lushman

3rd Jack Ryan

Drumming

Snare

B Level (MWO John B. Kerr Memorial Cup)

1st Ryan Seigmiller

C Level

1st Julie Umpherson

Tenor A (Kahlil Cappucino Trophy)

1st Andrea Jackson

Bass B (Kahlil Cappucino Trophy)

1st Claire Stanhope

