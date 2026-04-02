78th Frasers lose Drew Duthart as L-D; corps drummer Kyle Wardell takes charge

The Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders of Ontario have lost Leading-Drummer Drew Duthart from the position, and announced that Kyle Wardell will step into the role.

The 62-year-old Duthart, who has led the 78th Frasers’ corps for 21 years, beginning under Pipe-Major Bill Livingstone in 2004 and then under Pipe-Major Doug MacRae until current pipe-major Michael Grey took over in 2023, reportedly requires hip replacement surgery, which prevents him from playing with a harness.

The band said in a statement that Duthart will remain close to the band and return when his health allows, but later on social media stressed that Wardell’s appointment was permanent.

The 30-year-old Wardell is a successful Professional-grade solo snare drummer on the Ontario competition circuit. He joined the 78th Fraser Highlanders in 2012, after five years with the Grade 3 Hamilton Police. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, he began his pipe band career with the Braemar Pipe Band.

“I wish [Kyle Wardell] and the corps all the best for the future. It’s been an absolute pleasure to play in this incredible group of pipers and drummers.” – Drew Duthart

While the band was optimistic about Duthart’s eventual return, Duthart’s own comments suggested he could be gone for good.

“I wish [Kyle Wardell] and the corps all the best for the future,” Duthart said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to play in this incredible group of pipers and drummers.”

The move comes with fewer than five months before the band is scheduled to headline the annual Pre-Worlds Concert on August 12th in Glasgow, as it prepares what is expected to be a show longer than two hours.

It was the latest blow to the band’s drum section following the departure of Duthart’s protégé and flank drummer Blair Beaton last fall, joining 2025 World Champion Inveraray & District. Pipe-Sergeant Robbie Beaton also left the band earlier in 2025.

At the time of publication, Duthart and Wardell had not yet responded to a request for further details.

An amendment was made on April 2, 2026: The band later clarified on one of its social media accounts that the leading-drummer change was permanent.