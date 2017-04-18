78th Frasers sweep Alma

Alma, Michigan – May 27-28, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders of Toronto placed first in both days of Grade 1 competition at the two-day Alma Highland Festival against two other bands. Great Lakes won the Grade 2 competition on Saturday, and Midlothian Scottish took Sunday. Sunday’s events were designated the United States Pipe Band Championship. Weather was good for both days, with high of 24 and no rain. The fiftieth anniversary of the Alma Festival doubled travel allowances for competing bands.
Saturday
Grade 1 (medley, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,2,1,1)
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (2,1,2,2)
3rd Peel Regional Police (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Greg Abbott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Recknagel (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR, three competed)
1st Great Lakes
2nd Greater Midwest
3rd Midlothian Scottish
Judges: Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Recknagel (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Greg Abbott (ensemble)
Sunday
Grade 1 (MSR, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders(1,1,1,2)
2nd 78th Highlansders (Halifax Citadel) (2,2,2,1)
3rd Peel Regional Police (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Recknagel (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Greg Abbott (ensemble)
Grade 2 (medley, three competed)
1st Midlothian Scottish
2nd Great Lakes
3rd Greater Midwest
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Greg Abbott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Recknagel (ensemble)