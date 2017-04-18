78th Frasers sweep Alma

Published: May 29, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Alma, Michigan – May 27-28, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders of Toronto placed first in both days of Grade 1 competition at the two-day Alma Highland Festival against two other bands. Great Lakes won the Grade 2 competition on Saturday, and Midlothian Scottish took Sunday. Sunday’s events were designated the United States Pipe Band Championship. Weather was good for both days, with high of 24 and no rain. The fiftieth anniversary of the Alma Festival doubled travel allowances for competing bands.

+ Alma doubles travel allowances

Saturday
Grade 1 (medley, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,2,1,1)
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (2,1,2,2)
3rd Peel Regional Police (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Greg Abbott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Recknagel (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, three competed)
1st Great Lakes
2nd Greater Midwest
3rd Midlothian Scottish
Judges: Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Recknagel (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Greg Abbott (ensemble)

Sunday
Grade 1 (MSR, three competed)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders(1,1,1,2)
2nd 78th Highlansders (Halifax Citadel) (2,2,2,1)
3rd Peel Regional Police (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Judges: Calum MacDonald, John Recknagel (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); Greg Abbott (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley, three competed)
1st Midlothian Scottish
2nd Great Lakes
3rd Greater Midwest
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Greg Abbott (piping); Blair Brown (drumming); John Recknagel (ensemble)

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. “Pipers Meeting” makes oldest tunes new again
  2. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

June 15, 2017Cobourg Highland Games & FestivalVictoria Park, Cobourg

June 16, 2017Chicago Highland Games

June 17, 2017The National Piping Centre Virginia Piping & Drumming School 2017Shenandoah University, Winchester VA

TIP OF THE DAY
Give your bottom head one last tighten about five or 10 minutes before you play. Always have a spare drum on hand when doing it.
Doug Stronach, Toronto Police
FROM THE ARCHIVES
More than a scrapbook