78th Frasers sweep Alma

Alma, Michigan – May 27-28, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders of Toronto placed first in both days of Grade 1 competition at the two-day Alma Highland Festival against two other bands. Great Lakes won the Grade 2 competition on Saturday, and Midlothian Scottish took Sunday. Sunday’s events were designated the United States Pipe Band Championship. Weather was good for both days, with high of 24 and no rain. The fiftieth anniversary of the Alma Festival doubled travel allowances for competing bands.

