78th Highlanders on the hunt for new lead-drummer

The Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, are in L-D recruitment mode again as Tom Cuming resigned after three seasons in the role to devote more of his time to an ailing family member.

“I fully understand and sympathize with his family situation,” said Alex Gandy, pipe-major of the band, one of only three Canadian Grade 1 groups. “We were disappointed when Tom told us he was stepping back. He has been an excellent partner in building the band’s music and membership, and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Tom and his family all the best, and hope to see him back in the future.”

Despite a consistently strong and innovative pipe section, the 78th Highlanders have had almost equally consistent difficulties securing and keeping a lead-drummer. Much of Canada has a scarcity of top-flight snare drummers, with many, if not most, top-grade bands relying on non-local players to bolster their corps.

The 78th Highlanders plan to return to the World Pipe Band Championships in 2025. Band manager Roderick MacLean said, “a suitable leader for the drum corps in time would still make this possible.”

A flight to Halifax from Toronto or New York City is about two hours.

Snare drummers interested in the lead-drummer position are asked to contact the band via email.