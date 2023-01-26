Subscribers
January 26, 2023

A piping whodunnit: the life and mysterious death of Archibald Ferguson, composer of “MacLean of Pennycross”

By Jeannie Campbell Archibald Ferguson will be unknown to most pipers, apart from the very few who notice composers’ names on their copies of tunes. Ferguson has only one published tune to his name, “Lieut C.A.H. MacLean Younger of Pennycross’s Welcome to the 93rd,” better known to us today simply as “MacLean of Pennycross,” although […]
