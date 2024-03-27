“A platform to build on for the future” – PPBSO announces Ontario Youth Pipe Band

“The goal is to create a successful platform to build on for the future,” said Ross Davison, co-leader with fellow Ontario-based piper Tyler Bridge about the new Ontario Youth Pipe Band (OYPB), formally announced by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

Inspired by the 20-year success of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland and similar projects in Australia and New Zealand, the group plans to make its performance debut at the Georgetown Highland Games in Georgetown, Ontario, on June 8th with a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

“Tyler and I are loosely sketching out next year and, depending on interest and involvement, are hopefully lining up some exciting music and opportunities for this group of players,” Davison added. “We’re very fortunate to have a number of teachers and educators on the PPBSO Music Committee to help encourage any of the young players that sign up and create learning materials for them.”

Like other youth band projects, the OYPB doesn’t plan to compete and instead will be a “performance ensemble meant to connect pipers and drummers ages 25 years or younger who live, perform and/or compete in the province of Ontario” as a “celebration of our young players, the future of the PPBSO and our musical traditions.”

Those interested in participating who meet the criteria and have their own instrument and kilt-wear can complete and submit this form. Questions may also be submitted by email.

The creation of the OYPB is part of the PPBSO’s concerted effort to cater to and promote young talent in piping and drumming in Ontario.