PPBSO Drumming Summit is a go for March 30th

The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario has confirmed that its first-ever Drumming Summit will occur on March 30th as part of the Toronto Indoor Games.

Joining the panel will be Jamie Alfred, Kahlil Cappuccino, Drew Duthart and Dave Fenton, each moderating discussions on various topics related to pipe band drumming issues.

According to Education Committee Chair Ross Davison, the summit will be limited to two drummers from each band, ideally the leading-drummer and mid-section leader. Unattached instructors can contact the PPBSO’s Education Committee if they want to attend.

Ninety minutes will be given to the summit between solo and band competitions at the Toronto Indoor, which has not formally announced the event or opened registrations.

“Response to our survey has been incredible. Drummers from throughout Ontario and beyond have sent in ideas and concerns about how recruitment, retention, and development either is or isn’t being successful in different locations.” – PPBSO Education Committee Chair Ross Davison

“This first summit will hopefully be a stepping stone to future events which will continue the conversation with a wider audience,” Davison said. “Another summit with a wider range of invitees is being tentatively scheduled for autumn.”

Since pipes|drums first reported on the event, Davison added, “Response to our survey has been incredible. Drummers from throughout Ontario and beyond have sent in ideas and concerns about how recruitment, retention, and development either is or isn’t being successful in different locations.”

The summit was prompted by recommendations outlined in the PPBSO’s “Brief Report on the Dire State of Drumming Education in Ontario” a few years ago.

