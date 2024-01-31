Subscribers
January 31, 2024

Hugh Cameron: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4

Frank commentary on the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, the chronic shortage of drummers in Ontario, and the roots of his nearly 50-year tenure on the association's Music Committee. Fellow drumming leader Doug Stronach – also one of the world's great contributors to the pipe band drumming art – conducts the fascinating and historically important conversation..
