After a two-year wait, Inveraray & District are British Champions at Greenock

Greenock, Scotland – May 21, 2022 – Following two years without an RSPBA major, reigning World Champions Inveraray & District won the British Championship at a drizzly Battery Park on the banks of the estuary of the river Clyde against nine other Grade 1 bands, the smallest Grade 1 entry for a championship event in decades. Entries and band sizes were generally smaller across the grades. As a result, the march-past started sooner than usual at around 5 pm, and the event was wrapped up just after 6 pm with perennially un-retired RSPBA Chief Executive Ian Embelton once more taking the mic

There was a sense of relief and joy on the park, as the camaraderie of pipe bands took precedence over competitive results. To a person, pipers, drummers and enthusiasts were simply happy to be back.

It was the first time that the event was held at Greenock, after long-time hosts Paisley pulled out of licensing the event with the RSPBA. Despite COVID-19 cases rising in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, the area and Scotland and the UK overall have relaxed preventative measures like masking and proof of vaccination.

Grade 1 (medley, 10 competed)

1st Inveraray & District

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd St. Laurence O’Toole

4th Police Scotland Fife

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia

6th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Drumming: Inveraray & District

Judges: George Wilson, Tony Sloane (piping); Brian Martin (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 15 competed)

1st Buchan Petersen

2nd Royal Burgh of Annan

3rd Ravara

4th Uddingston

5th Manorcunningham

6th Portlethen

Drumming: Royal Burgh of Annan