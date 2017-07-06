Alan rustles up three firsts at Aboyne

Published: August 6, 2017
Aboyne, Scotland – August 5, 2017 – Alan Russell won three of four firsts at the annual Aboyne Highland Games. Games organizer and Piobaireachd Society President Jack Taylor of Aboyne competed in the Piobaireachd event.

Jack Taylor competing in the piobaireachd at Aboyne.

Piobaireachd
1st Alan Russell, Kelty, Scotland
2nd Raphael Mercier, Saskatoon, Canada
3rd Anna Kummerlow, Germany
4th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
5th Kevin MacLean, British Columbia
Judges: James Hamilton, Malcom McRae, Stuart Samson

March
1st Alan Russell
2nd Robbie MacIsaac, Falkirk, Scotland
3rd Anna Kummerlow
4th Callum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
Judge: Ian Duncan

Strathspey & Reel
1st Alan Russell
2nd Callum Brown
3rd Andrew Donlan, Maryland
4th Robbie MacIsaac
Judge: Ian Duncan

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Callum Brown
2nd Andrew Donlan
3rd Robbie MacIsaac
4th Eddie Gaul
Judge: Jack Taylor

