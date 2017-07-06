Alan rustles up three firsts at Aboyne

Aboyne, Scotland – August 5, 2017 – Alan Russell won three of four firsts at the annual Aboyne Highland Games. Games organizer and Piobaireachd Society President Jack Taylor of Aboyne competed in the Piobaireachd event.

August 6, 1975 Donald MacPherson plays 2-hour recital to packed house, Toronto.

