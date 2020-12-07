Published: December 07, 2020

Alex and Bruce Gandy launch innovative solo piping contest for charity (video)

With all proceeds going to their charitable Bruce Gandy Bagpiping Development Society, Bruce Gandy and Alex Gandy are putting on a new online solo piping competition with several innovative twists.

The contest will be a Hornpipe & Jig. Pipers will play one hornpipe and two jigs. Sounds fairly familiar so far, but pipers will have to ensure that one of the tunes is by a Canadian composer and another must be written since in the 2000s. The third tune (either idiom) can be whatever the piper wants to play.

“There have been a lot of MSR and Piobaireachd contests this year, digitally,” Alex Gandy said. ” We just want people to have a good time playing some good tunes. We’re going to borrow from some existing competitions but try to lighten things up.”

There will be two separate events, one for Professional/Open pipers, and the other for amateurs. There’s no “entry fee,” but a donation of at least CAD$10 must be made to Bruce Gandy Bagpipe Development Society, the charity that the elder Gandy started in 2011 in an effort to give back to deserving young pipers, mainly through underwriting their attendance at piping schools.

Pipers from anywhere in the world can enter by email with their name and grading to BGBDS.Contest@gmail.com

The donation should be made via PayPal to the bgbagpipesociety@gmail.com PayPal account name.

 

