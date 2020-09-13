Alex Duncan, 1994-2020

It is with deep regret and sadness that I have to advise that Alex Duncan, beloved son of Ian and Chris Duncan, passed away in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on September 12th.

Alex was a top class sportsman and piper. He played rugby union at a top level and bagpipes in Grade 1.

Alex received tutoring over a number of years from Walter Drysdale, the teacher of his late uncle, Gordon Duncan. He was a former member of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, Lothian & Borders Police Pipe Band, Drambuie-Kirkliston, Vale of Atholl Grade 1, the Atholl Highlanders Pipe Band, The Grampian Police Pipe Band and, most recently, the Police Scotland Fife.

Alex was also a member of the Pipers’ Trail along with his parents and siblings.

Recently engaged to be married, Alex worked as nurse for the National Health Service.

My deepest sympathy and that of all the piping community go to Ian and Chris, grandfather Jock, sisters Tina and Sian, partner Freya Anderson-Ward, and all of the Duncan family.

– Contributed by R.S. MacDonald