All women 100% Collective marches on Brittany’s Festival Presqu’île Breizh

The 100% Collective of 28 female pipers and drummers from the world’s Grade 1 bands, with Drum-Major Emma Barr at the front, marched down the streets of Quiberon, Brittany, on October 25, 2026, on the way to the Festival Presqu’île Breizh, a major Breton cultural event attended by more than 25,000.

After being invited to perform at the festival, the group assembled over the last few months, creating and learning repertoire and arrangements, with each member personally subsidizing their trip.

Pipers: Emma Buchan, Scotland; Katie Buckland, Canada; Annabel Charlton, Scotland; Bonnie Hamilton, United States; Jenny Hazzard, Canada; Margaret Houlihan, Ireland; Tori Killoran, Canada; Barbara MacDonald, Canada; Eilidh MacDonald, Canada; Robyn Ada McKay, Scotland; Catriona Norman, Scotland; Beth Preston, Northern Ireland; Morgan Tabuteau, New Zealand

Snares: Hollie Chalmers, Scotland; Amanda Colwell, Canada; Taylor King, Canada; Elena Le Guellec, France; Elizabeth Shaw, Canada; Chloe Taylor, Scotland; Bryde Whelan, Canada

Bass Section: Becky Anderson, Scotland; Bethany Jack, Ireland; Molly MacDonald, United States; Zara Pate, Scotland; Skye Wishart, Scotland

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more on the 100% Collective, coming soon.