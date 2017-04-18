Amanzimtoti win for Transvaal Scottish

Amanzimtoti, South Africa – April 29, 2017 – The South Coast Highland Gathering at Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti, a coastal town just south of Durban, saw Transvaal Scottish win both Grade 2 events in perfect autumn weather, sunny and 27 degrees. It was the first win of the contest for Transvaal Scottish since 2013. Former St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe-Major Terry Tully was a guest adjudicator of the Pipe Bands Association of Southern Africa, which put on the event.
Grade 2
Medley
1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,2,2)
3rd 1 Medical Battalion A (3,3,3,3)
4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,4,4)
Judges: David Harris, Terry Tully (piping); Steve St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Sean Maher (ensemble)
MSR
1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,2,1)
2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,1,2)
3rd 1 Medical Battalion (3,3,4,3)
4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,3,4)
Judges: Roy Blevins, Terry Tully (piping); Steve St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Greg Lloyd (ensemble)
Grade 3
1st Knysna & Districts
2nd African Skye (Gr3)
3rd South Africa Irish
4th Glen Allen
5th Transvaal Scottish (Gr3)
Grade 4
1st Knysna & Districts (Gr4)
2nd Pretoria Highlanders
3rd Durban Regiment
4th African Skye (Gr4)
5th 1 Medical Battalion B
6th De La Salle Combined
7th Cornwall Hill
Juvenile
1st St. Benedict’s Juvenile
2nd Jeppe Juvenile
3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile
Novice Juvenile
1st Benoni
2nd Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile
3rd St. Benedict’s Novice Juvenile
4th KES