Amanzimtoti win for Transvaal Scottish

Published: May 2, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Amanzimtoti, South Africa – April 29, 2017 – The South Coast Highland Gathering at Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti, a coastal town just south of Durban, saw Transvaal Scottish win both Grade 2 events in perfect autumn weather, sunny and 27 degrees. It was the first win of the contest for Transvaal Scottish since 2013. Former St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe-Major Terry Tully was a guest adjudicator of the Pipe Bands Association of Southern Africa, which put on the event.

Grade 2
Medley
1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,2,2)
3rd 1 Medical Battalion A (3,3,3,3)
4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,4,4)
Judges: David Harris, Terry Tully (piping); Steve St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Sean Maher (ensemble)

MSR
1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,2,1)
2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,1,2)
3rd 1 Medical Battalion (3,3,4,3)
4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,3,4)
Judges: Roy Blevins, Terry Tully (piping); Steve St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Greg Lloyd (ensemble)

Grade 3
1st Knysna & Districts
2nd African Skye (Gr3)
3rd South Africa Irish
4th Glen Allen
5th Transvaal Scottish (Gr3)

Grade 4
1st Knysna & Districts (Gr4)
2nd Pretoria Highlanders
3rd Durban Regiment
4th African Skye (Gr4)
5th 1 Medical Battalion B
6th De La Salle Combined
7th Cornwall Hill

Juvenile
1st St. Benedict’s Juvenile
2nd Jeppe Juvenile
3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile
1st Benoni
2nd Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile
3rd St. Benedict’s Novice Juvenile
4th KES

 

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
May 3, 1976Angus MaPherson dies, Migdale, age 98.
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
  2. Georgetown at 75 an inspiring success story
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 4, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society featuring Michael GreyCafe Sam 5242 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

May 12, 2017The LivingstoneHamilton, Ontario

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers should avoid memorizing their music until the tune can be played from start to finish, fluidly, without error and at full speed. Once you memorize your music, it will become your reference every time you play. If your memory of the music has flaws in it, through repetition, you will permanently cement these flaws in your playing. Memorization is similar to the wood stain that would be added when building a bookcase – it would be the final touch to a finished product.
John Cairns, London, Ontario