Amanzimtoti win for Transvaal Scottish

(Page 1 of 1)

Amanzimtoti, South Africa – April 29, 2017 – The South Coast Highland Gathering at Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti, a coastal town just south of Durban, saw Transvaal Scottish win both Grade 2 events in perfect autumn weather, sunny and 27 degrees. It was the first win of the contest for Transvaal Scottish since 2013. Former St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe-Major Terry Tully was a guest adjudicator of the Pipe Bands Association of Southern Africa, which put on the event.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,2,2)

3rd 1 Medical Battalion A (3,3,3,3)

4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,4,4)

Judges: David Harris, Terry Tully (piping); Steve St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Sean Maher (ensemble)

MSR

1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,2,1)

2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,1,2)

3rd 1 Medical Battalion (3,3,4,3)

4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,3,4)

Judges: Roy Blevins, Terry Tully (piping); Steve St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Greg Lloyd (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st Knysna & Districts

2nd African Skye (Gr3)

3rd South Africa Irish

4th Glen Allen

5th Transvaal Scottish (Gr3)

Grade 4

1st Knysna & Districts (Gr4)

2nd Pretoria Highlanders

3rd Durban Regiment

4th African Skye (Gr4)

5th 1 Medical Battalion B

6th De La Salle Combined

7th Cornwall Hill

Juvenile

1st St. Benedict’s Juvenile

2nd Jeppe Juvenile

3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile

1st Benoni

2nd Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile

3rd St. Benedict’s Novice Juvenile

4th KES