Andrea Boyd wins overall at Cowal

Dunoon, Scotland – August 25, 2017 – Andrea Boyd of Ottawa took the overall trophy in the senior solo piping at the Cowal Gathering against a strong field. She was tied in points with Nick Hudson of Houston, but got the nod on piobaireachd preference.
A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Stuart Easton, New Zealand
2nd Andrea Boyd
3rd Derek Midgley, New Jersey
4th Nick Hudson
5th Jori Chisholm, Seattle
Judges: Alan Forbes, Andrew Wright
March
1st Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
2nd Alistair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
4th Jori Chisholm
5th Nick Hudson
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Willie Morrison
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Lee, Surrey British Columbia
2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
3rd Ashley McMichael
4th Ben Duncan
5th Craig Martin
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Bob Worrall
B-Grade
March
1st Craig Martin
2nd Ross Miller
3rd Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland
4th Caitlin MacDonald
5th Daniel McDermott
Strathspey & Reel
1st Callum Moffat
2nd Daniel McDermott
3rd William Rowe, New Zealand
4th Caitlin MacDonald
5th Bobby Durning, Massachusetts