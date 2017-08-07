Andrea Boyd wins overall at Cowal

Dunoon, Scotland – August 25, 2017 – Andrea Boyd of Ottawa took the overall trophy in the senior solo piping at the Cowal Gathering against a strong field. She was tied in points with Nick Hudson of Houston, but got the nod on piobaireachd preference.

