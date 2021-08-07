Published: August 07, 2021

Angus D. MacColl kicks of Piping Live! 2021 with a Silver Chanter win

Glasgow – August 7, 2021 – The 2021 edition of Piping Live! kicked off with the Silver Chanter at the National Piping Centre, where Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, was awarded the prize for his rendition of “Lament for Mary MacLeod.” It was MacColl’s second win of the prize, which he also gained in 2011.

Angus D. MacColl accepting the Silver Chanter from fear-an-tighe Colin MacLellan as (L-R) Liz Maxwell, William Grant Foundation; judge Jack Taylor; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; and Finlay Johnston look on.

 

The black-tie event was streamed live, and a limited number of tickets were sold for the in-person audience.

It was the 55th annual Silver Chanter. Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, was the winner of last year’s event, which was held live at the same venue, but win no audience present.

Only one prize is awarded. The event pays homage to composition by or closely associated with the MacCrimmon dynasty of pipers from Skye, where the contest was held from 1966 to 2018, before it moved to Glasgow. The competition is sponsored by the William Grant Foundation, which has been a pivotal sponsor of Piping Live! for many years.

Colin MacLellan was fear-an-tighe (master of ceremonies) for the competition, which Jack Taylor judged on his own.

Also competing:

  • Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
  • Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”
  • Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for the Children”
  • Stuart Liddell, “Lament for the Only Son”
  • Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”
2021 Silver Chanter particpants (L-R) fear-an-tighe Colin MacLellan, Liz Maxwell of the William Grant Foundation, and competitors Iain Speirs, Finlay Johnston, Stuart Liddell, Callum Beaumont, Angus D. MacColl, and Glenn Brown.

 

See also
Ian K. MacDonald continues torrid online season with overall win at Aboyne
Published on August 07, 2021
Inverness announces return of 2022 European Championships on June 25th
Published on August 06, 2021
See All Articles
The inside of the bag is the more important side and one which customers obviously don’t see. It is on this side however where you need the quality.

− James Begg, Begg Bagpipes, Glasgow

Does your association actively recruit new learner pipers/drummers?

  • Yes
  • No
  • I don't know
  • I don't belong to an association
You've already voted today.

August 7, 1991

Colin MacLellan wins 2nd consecutive Silver Chanter, Dunvegan, Skye.
© 2021 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?