B. Gandy, Boyd in the sunshine at Antigonish
Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 13-14, 2019 – Warm and sunny weather, for the most part, greeted competitors and spectators at the 156th Antigonish Highland Games, the oldest continuously running Highland games outside of Scotland. Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, took Professional Piper of the Games honours, while Andrea Boyd of Toronto won the Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Championship. Bree Caldwell of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was Professional Drummer of the Games.
Nova Scotia Championships
Saturday, July 13
Grade 1 (one played)
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Grade 3 (three competed)
1st College of Piping
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
3rd 12 Wing (Gr4)
Grade 4 (three competed)
1st 12 Wing (ens.pref.)
2nd Dartmouth & District
3rd Barrie
Grade 5 (seven competed)
1st Cape Breton University
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)
3rd Moncton & District
Judges for all events: Ken Eller, Andrea Boyd (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Atlantic Canada Championships
Sunday, July 14
Grade 1 (one played)
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Grade 3 (three competed)
1st College of Piping (ens.pref.)
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
3rd 12 Wing (Gr4)
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); John Walsh (ensemble)
Grade 4 (three competed)
1st 12 Wing (ens.pref.)
2nd Dartmouth & District
3rd Barrie
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); John Walsh (ensemble)
Grade 5 (seven competed)
1st Cape Breton University
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)
3rd Quigley Highlanders
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Rod MacLean (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)
Open Professional Piping (eight competed)
Piobaireachd (Atlantic Canada Championship)
1st Andrea Boyd, Toronto
2nd Kate Kimove, Halifax, Nova Scotia
3rd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Judge: Bob Worrall
March
1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Bruce Gandy
Judge: Ken Eller
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Andrea Boyd
Judge: Bob Worrall
Jig
1st Bruce Gandy
2nd Alex Gandy
3rd Andrea Boyd
Judge: Ken Eller
Open Professional Drumming
MSR
1st Bree Caldwell
2nd Bruce MacAullay, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Judge: Hugh Cameron
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Bree Caldwell
2nd Bruce MacAullay
Judge: Hugh Cameron