B. Gandy, Boyd in the sunshine at Antigonish

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 13-14, 2019 – Warm and sunny weather, for the most part, greeted competitors and spectators at the 156th Antigonish Highland Games, the oldest continuously running Highland games outside of Scotland. Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, took Professional Piper of the Games honours, while Andrea Boyd of Toronto won the Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Championship. Bree Caldwell of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was Professional Drummer of the Games.

Nova Scotia Championships

Saturday, July 13

Grade 1 (one played)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3 (three competed)

1st College of Piping

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

3rd 12 Wing (Gr4)

Grade 4 (three competed)

1st 12 Wing (ens.pref.)

2nd Dartmouth & District

3rd Barrie

Grade 5 (seven competed)

1st Cape Breton University

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)

3rd Moncton & District

Judges for all events: Ken Eller, Andrea Boyd (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Atlantic Canada Championships

Sunday, July 14

Grade 1 (one played)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3 (three competed)

1st College of Piping (ens.pref.)

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

3rd 12 Wing (Gr4)

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); John Walsh (ensemble)

Grade 4 (three competed)

1st 12 Wing (ens.pref.)

2nd Dartmouth & District

3rd Barrie

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); John Walsh (ensemble)

Grade 5 (seven competed)

1st Cape Breton University

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)

3rd Quigley Highlanders

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Rod MacLean (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Open Professional Piping (eight competed)

Piobaireachd (Atlantic Canada Championship)

1st Andrea Boyd, Toronto

2nd Kate Kimove, Halifax, Nova Scotia

3rd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Judge: Bob Worrall

March

1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

2nd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Bruce Gandy

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Andrea Boyd

Judge: Bob Worrall

Jig

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Alex Gandy

3rd Andrea Boyd

Judge: Ken Eller

Open Professional Drumming

MSR

1st Bree Caldwell

2nd Bruce MacAullay, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Judge: Hugh Cameron

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Bree Caldwell

2nd Bruce MacAullay

Judge: Hugh Cameron