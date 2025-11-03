BC’s Gregor Burton wins 2025 pipes|drums’ Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest, sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes
Gregor Burton of Kelowna, British Columbia, has won the 2025 pipes|drums Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest, sponsored by McCallum Bagpipes!
“I’m beyond thrilled to have won the pipes|drums Glenfiddich Pick Five contest!” he said. “After many years of submitting my predictions, I’m chuffed to have finally managed to provide a close enough guess to keep me in the running and ultimately take the win. Many thanks to pipes|drums for organizing and managing the contest, and to McCallum Bagpipes for donating the prizes!”
Only two entries accrued 12 points, and Gregor’s name was blindly drawn to win. A perfect entry would have been 15 points.
With ties broken by the higher placing in the Piobaireachd event,* the final aggregate top-five Glenfiddich result was:
1st Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland*
2nd Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland
3rd Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia*
4th Nick Hudson, Houston
5th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
By predicting the top five aggregate places at the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships, Gregor receives:
A MacRae Blackwood Pipe Chanter and a Kintyre Blackwood Practice Chanter from McCallum Bagpipes, with a combined value of £450 / $850.
Check out the images for more details of these fabulous prizes.
Congratulations to Gregor Burton, and we thank the hundreds of faithful pipes|drums readers who entered our 2025 Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest.
And of course, congratulations to all of the competitors in the Glenfiddich on their brilliant achievements.
NO COMMENTS YET