October 31, 2024

Scott Long wins R.G. Hardie Legacy pipes and Henderson blackwood chanter in 2024 Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest!

A very pleased 2024 Pick the Glenfiddich Five winner, Scott Long

Scott Long of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, has won our 2024 Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest!

His entry was the only one out of more than a thousand entrants to predict the aggregate Glenfiddich prize list bang-on perfect.

For being the world’s most clairvoyant piping enthusiast, Scott receives a new set of Legacy bagpipes (retail price £1,200) and a new PH Blackwood Chanter (retail price £325) from our friends at R.G. Hardie & Co.

“Amazing! Wow! I can’t believe I won!”

“Amazing! Wow! I can’t believe I won!” Scott said after receiving the news that he’d won. “Every year our gang gets up early to watch the Glenfiddich. It’s like our bagpipe holy day. Entering the pipes|drums Pick the Glenfiddich Five adds an extra level of entertainment. Thanks to pipes|drums and R.G. Hardie!”

Here’s the final aggregate Glenfiddich prize list:

  1. Callum Beaumont (8 total points; Piobaireachd 3rd 3 points + MSR 1st 5 points)
  2. Stuart Liddell (6 total points; Piobaireachd 1st 5 points + MSR 5th 1 point)
  3. Nick Hudson (5 total points; Piobaireachd 4th 2 points + MSR 3rd 3 points)
  4. Finlay Johnston (4 total points, Piobaireachd 2nd 4 points – Piobaireachd preference)
  5. Alasdair Henderson (4 total points; MSR 2nd 4 points)

Congratulations to Scott Long! We thank all pipes|drums readers who entered and, of course, R.G. Hardie for generously contributing the fabulous prizes.

 

