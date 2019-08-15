Beaumont prevails at Gillies Memorial

Glasgow – August 15, 2019 – Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, was the winner of the 2019 P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Competition, held in a sweltering hot Strathclyde Suite of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Beaumont won against fellow pipers Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland; and Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland.

Each competitor had to perform for no more than 30 minutes, with tuning, and include the ground of a piobaireachd and a competition-style MSR.

As with many piping contests during Piping Live!, the event was judged by a group of “secret” judges in the audience, who put in their choice for first, the votes calculated to determine the winner.

The competition is in some ways the inspiration for the Piping Live! festival. The contest started in the 1990s when it was a less formal event at the Lord Todd Bar at the University of Strathclyde.

After a few years’ hiatus after organizer Willie McCallum departed the University of Strathclyde’s accounting department to devote his career to piping, the contest was resurrected by Piping Live! and renamed in 2016 to honour the late Alasdair Gillies, one of the greatest competition pipers in history, who also won the event several times. The event also moved location at that time.

