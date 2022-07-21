Ben Duncan shines at sunny Tobermory Games

Tobermory, Scotland – July 21, 2022 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh and Angus D. MacColl enjoyed excellent results in excellent weather at the annual Tobermory Games on the Isle of Mull, and it was Duncan who gained the aggregate championship. Fifteen competed in the senior solo piping events. Young Logie Johnston, also of Oban, romped in the Junior piping with two firsts and a second.

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, “Beloved Scotland”

2nd Angus D MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

3rd Christopher McLeish, Scotland, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

4th Jonathan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland, “A Flame of Wrath for Patrick Caogach”

5th Andrew Hall, “Lament for the Children”

Judge: Robert Wallace

March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Angus D. MacColl

3rd Jonathan Simpson

4th Angus McPhee, Australia

5th Gregor MacDonald, Oban, Scotland

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Angus McPhee

4th Josh Chandler, Australia

5th Gregor MacDonald

Judge: Barry Donaldson

Juniors

Piobaireachd

1st Logie Johnston

2nd Callan McGuigan

3rd Archie Johnston

4th Roan MacColl

Judge: Gordon McCready

March

1st Logie Johnston

2nd Callan McGuigan

3rd Archie Johnston

4th Hugh Anderson

5th Ian McCallum

Judge: Gordon McCready

Strathspey & Reel

1st Callan McGuigan

2nd Logie Johnston

3rd Archie Johnston

4th Callum MacInnes

5th Hugh Anderson

Judge: Gordon McCready

Beginner Chanter

1st Logan Gibson

2nd Sorley Carmichael

3rd Joris Hutton

4th Robyn Stanley

Judge: Gordon McCready