July 21, 2022

Ben Duncan shines at sunny Tobermory Games

Tobermory, Scotland – July 21, 2022 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh and Angus D. MacColl enjoyed excellent results in excellent weather at the annual Tobermory Games on the Isle of Mull, and it was Duncan who gained the aggregate championship. Fifteen competed in the senior solo piping events. Young Logie Johnston, also of Oban, romped in the Junior piping with two firsts and a second.

Ben Duncan competing in the Piobaireachd event at the 2022 Tobermory Games.

Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Angus D MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
3rd Christopher McLeish, Scotland, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”
4th Jonathan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland, “A Flame of Wrath for Patrick Caogach”
5th Andrew Hall, “Lament for the Children”
Judge: Robert Wallace

March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Jonathan Simpson
4th Angus McPhee, Australia
5th Gregor MacDonald, Oban, Scotland
Judge: Barry Donaldson

Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Angus McPhee
4th Josh Chandler, Australia
5th Gregor MacDonald
Judge: Barry Donaldson

Juniors
Piobaireachd
1st Logie Johnston
2nd Callan McGuigan
3rd Archie Johnston
4th Roan MacColl
Judge: Gordon McCready

March
1st Logie Johnston
2nd Callan McGuigan
3rd Archie Johnston
4th Hugh Anderson
5th Ian McCallum
Judge: Gordon McCready

Strathspey & Reel
1st Callan McGuigan
2nd Logie Johnston
3rd Archie Johnston
4th Callum MacInnes
5th Hugh Anderson
Judge: Gordon McCready

Beginner Chanter
1st Logan Gibson
2nd Sorley Carmichael
3rd Joris Hutton
4th Robyn Stanley
Judge: Gordon McCready

