Benoni beats Jocks at Bedfordview

Bedfordview, South Africa – July 15, 2017 – The Grade 2 Benoni MacTalla won the penultimate contest of the South African pipe band season at the St. Benedict’s Gathering, held at St. Benedict’s College. The event was the final contest of the Regional Championship series and, despite Benoni’s win, it is the Transvaal Scottish – the “Jocks” – who captured Regional Championship overall title. The South African season ends in two weeks with the Benoni Gathering where the South African Championship and Champion of Champions titles will be decided.

Grade 2

1st Benoni MacTalla

2nd Transvaal Scottish

3rd Spirit of Richmond

4th 1 Medical Battalion A

Grade 3

1st African Skye (Gr3) (PBASA Regional Championships Winners)

2nd Transvaal Scottish Grade 3

3rd SA Irish

4th Glen Allen

Grade 4

1st Pretoria Highlanders

2nd African Skye (Gr4) (PBASA Regional Championships Winners)

3rd Benoni (Gr4)

4th Cornwall Hill Grade 4

5th De La Salle Combined

6th KES

Juvenile

1st St. Benedict’s Juvenile

2nd Jeppe Juvenile (PBASA Regional Championships Winners)

3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile

1st Benoni Novice Juvenile (PBASA Regional Championships Winners)

2nd St. Benedict’s Novice Juvenile

3rd Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile

4th Jeppe Novice Juvenile

5th KES

