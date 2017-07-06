Benoni champions x 2

Published: August 1, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Benoni, South Africa – July 29, 2017 – Benoni MacTalla won the Grade 2 competition and, with it, the South African Champion of Champions title for their top grade at the annual Benoni Gathering at Benoni High School in Northmead. The event is the final championship of the season, and was held in near-perfect conditions. Benoni MacTalla won both the South African Champions title and the Champion of Champions aggregate in a closely battle with the Transvaal Scottish.

Grade 2
1St. Benoni MacTalla (Champion of Champions)
2nd Transvaal Scottish (Drumming Champion of Champions)
3rd Spirit of Richmond
4th 1 Medical Battalion A

Grade 3
1St. Knysna & Districts (Champion of Champions)
2nd African Skye (Drumming Champion of Champions)
3rd SA Irish
4th Glen Allen
5th Transvaal Scottish (Gr3)

Grade 4
1St. Pretoria Highlanders (Champion of Champions)
2nd African Skye (Gr4) (Drumming Champion of Champions)
3rd Benoni (Gr4)
4th Knysna & Districts (Gr4)
5th Durban Regiment
6th De La Salle Combined
7th Cornwall Hill

Juvenile
1St. St. Benedict’s Juvenile (Champion of Champions and Drum corps)
2nd Jeppe Juvenile
3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile
1St. Benoni Novice Juvenile (Champion of Champions)
2nd St. Benedict’s Novice Juvenile
3rd KES
4th Jeppe Novice Juvenile
5th Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile (Drumming Champion of Champions)
6th Wynberg Boys

Hey, ever wonder why you don’t see results for a contest you were in? We do our best, but we hope that readers can help by sending in information in the format above. Thanks!

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Touch blackwood
    Thu, 6 Jul 2017
    “There’s plenty of time for despair,” a friend likes to say when playing golf after someone hits an iffy shot. Rather than assuming that the ball went into the bunker, he encourages you to err on the side of optimism … Continue re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 2, 2017Killin International Highland GamesBreadalbane Park, Killin, Scotland

August 4, 2017Dornoch Highland GatheringMeadows Park, Dornoch, Scotland

August 4, 2017Festival Interceltique LorientLorient, Brittany France

August 4, 2017Glengarry Highland GamesMaxville ON

August 5, 2017Dundonald Highland GamesFields below Dundonald Castle Winehouse Yett, Dundonald, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: Relatively speaking, compared with a practice pad, a soft tap on a drum will sound fairly loud unless it is exaggerated. To get a light sound on a drum you have to play extra quiet.
Michael Hunter, Toronto
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Letter from Kandahar