Benoni champions x 2

Benoni, South Africa – July 29, 2017 – Benoni MacTalla won the Grade 2 competition and, with it, the South African Champion of Champions title for their top grade at the annual Benoni Gathering at Benoni High School in Northmead. The event is the final championship of the season, and was held in near-perfect conditions. Benoni MacTalla won both the South African Champions title and the Champion of Champions aggregate in a closely battle with the Transvaal Scottish.

Grade 2

1St. Benoni MacTalla (Champion of Champions)

2nd Transvaal Scottish (Drumming Champion of Champions)

3rd Spirit of Richmond

4th 1 Medical Battalion A

Grade 3

1St. Knysna & Districts (Champion of Champions)

2nd African Skye (Drumming Champion of Champions)

3rd SA Irish

4th Glen Allen

5th Transvaal Scottish (Gr3)

Grade 4

1St. Pretoria Highlanders (Champion of Champions)

2nd African Skye (Gr4) (Drumming Champion of Champions)

3rd Benoni (Gr4)

4th Knysna & Districts (Gr4)

5th Durban Regiment

6th De La Salle Combined

7th Cornwall Hill

Juvenile

1St. St. Benedict’s Juvenile (Champion of Champions and Drum corps)

2nd Jeppe Juvenile

3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile

1St. Benoni Novice Juvenile (Champion of Champions)

2nd St. Benedict’s Novice Juvenile

3rd KES

4th Jeppe Novice Juvenile

5th Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile (Drumming Champion of Champions)

6th Wynberg Boys

