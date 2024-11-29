Beverley Gandy: after 36 years away, an inspirational story of resolve to get back at it

Saturday, August 16, 1986.

That was the date of the 1986 World Pipe Band Championships and Grade 1 Medley performance by the 78th Fraser Highlanders at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, the last time Beverley Gandy competed, celebrating being runner-up to the Strathclyde Police at the end of the day.

Along with her famous father, Ron Rollo, she was one of the band’s earliest members, and would meet her future husband, Bruce, along the way.

With the 78th Frasers, she was part of a group that took musical risks and pushed the art to new boundaries. She won numerous contests and recorded two albums with the band before stepping back to start a family after the 1986 season.

Thirty-six years later, she got an itch to play the pipes regularly – not just to have a go at a few tunes but to become immersed again in a competing pipe band.

Consider that, during those four decades:

She watched her former band win the World’s the next year.

Gave birth to two sons, Alex and Fraser.

She moved from her native Ontario to Prince Edward Island.

Moved again to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Built a successful career with a law firm.

She watched her husband become one of the world’s elite solo pipers.

Learned to play the fiddle.

Watched Alex learn the pipes and become one of the world’s elite solo pipers.

Saw Alex become pipe-major of the Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel).

Endured the loss of her father, Ronnie Rollo.

Retired from her working career.

With Alex Gandy’s encouragement, she picked up the pipes in December 2022. After nine months of playing for her own enjoyment and regaining her musical chops, the idea of competing arose.

Like almost every band, the local Grade 4 Dartmouth & District was looking for pipers. She’d have to learn one medley, an MSR, a few “walking about tunes,” and some concert material. At age 63, things were a bit different, especially when the band was planning to compete in Scotland that summer.

“It took a while longer than it used to for me to be able to play the tunes without the music,” she says. “It was surprising how much I had forgotten about the physicality of piping. I wasn’t engaging my abdominal muscles, trying to play with my lungs only.”

Stamina was a challenge, as was relearning standard pipe band techniques.

“I wasn’t hitting the bag properly during an attack, so I kept getting a bruise on my left wrist. When you are only playing by yourself, you don’t have to worry about attacks or blowing E’s together, or cut-offs. I knew how it was supposed to sound and I wasn’t getting there quickly. A few times I was ready to throw in the towel, but I persevered.”

“With Gillian, Alex and the band’s help, I knew I could do this.”

Gandy was relieved but not surprised that people were there to help. Beginning with Pipe-Major Blaise Theriault, to a person they supported her effort through and through.

“Gillian Blaney was in the band and would come over and practice pipes with me,” she added. “With Gillian, Alex and the band’s help, I knew I could do this.”

By May 2024, the band’s Spring Concert, the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel), she was back in competition form.

She made it through the first Highland games of the season in June in Moncton, New Brunswick. “I was confident with my ability to play. I made it through successfully and was encouraged by my progress. We also went to Antigonish and Fredericton Games.

“Then it was time to pack for Scotland. Playing every day (dodging rainy times) was very good for the band as a whole. We had no idea where we would stack up against the other bands. The RSPBA had decided that the band would have to compete in Grade 3A.”

Even with the upgrade, Dartmouth & District placed sixth at the European Championships and second at the World’s.

“I was overwhelmed by all of the encouragement and support I received from previous band mates, competitors, friends and family,” Beverley Gandy concludes. “I received total support from friends, pipers all over the world, aged 18 to 70. It truly is a wonderful group of musicians we belong to.”

Please enjoy this video conversation with Beverley Gandy, interviewed by her son, Alex.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Part 2 of our feature on Beverley Gandy’s return to competition after almost 40 years.