Breabach piper releases second solo album

Published: January 17, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Solo albums by Highland pipers are infrequent, even rare, occurrences these days, an abandoned settlement on the banks of Loch Seaforth on his native Isle of Lewis in Scotland is the inspiration for the original music on SRÒMOS by James Duncan Mackenzie.

Though not a prominent competition solo piper, Mackenzie is known to many as a member of the popular Celtic folk band, Breabach.

Sròmos is one of many townships decimated by the Highland Clearances in the 19th century that gave priority to sheep farming and deer hunting for mainly English riches. The album comprises almost entirely music composed by Mackenzie, who is also an accomplished wooden flute player, with a broad accompaniment of acoustic and electric instruments.

Mackenzie and his band will debut the music of the album live at the Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow January 26th at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, with the Finlay MacDonald Band and Estonia’s Torupilli Jussi Trio also performing.

James Duncan Mackenzie

“I’m delighted to be releasing my second solo album, Sròmos, five years after my debut album,” Mackenzie said. “I’ve been writing tunes for this album over the last couple of years and have gained inspiration from the landscape and history of Sròmos; a place that was once a thriving community of people who worked and lived off the land.

“I worked closely alongside co-producer John Lowrie (Adam Holmes and the Embers/Blue Rose Code) and together we’ve drawn on a wide range of influences and created a sound that I’m extremely proud of. It was a pleasure to be joined in the studio by some great friends and fantastic musicians who were invaluable in helping me bring my tunes to life.”

A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Mackenzie’s home village of Back, Lewis, is also the home to Iain Morrison, one of the great competition pipers of the last century.

The album goes on sale on Bandcamp and iTunes February 12th and March 1st, respectively, and is available for pre-order now on both sites.

 

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Saint Angus
    Sat, 6 Jan 2018
    Cecilia, you’re breaking my heart, You’re shaking my confidence daily. Oh, Cecilia, I’m down on my knees, I’m begging you please to come home. Paul Simon’s hit, “Cecilia,” from 1970 is at first or hundredth listen assumed to be ab …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 10, 2018Gaelic Society of Toronto Young Pipers CompetitionMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

March 3, 2018Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel Redding, California

March 31, 2018Toronto Indoor GamesMoss Park Armoury, Toronto

April 8, 2018Dunedin Highland GamesDunedin, Florida

TIP OF THE DAY
Be sure to return some love to your significant other who’s so supportive of your hobby.
pipes|drums