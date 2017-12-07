Buchanan back as PPBSO prez

Published: December 10, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The annual general meeting of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario was a low-key affair, highlighted by the reaffirmation of Chris Buchanan as president and John Allen returning as treasurer, each for two-year terms. Both were the only nominees for the positions.

The small group of members who attended the December 9th meeting in Milton, Ontario, also voted in Darlene Carreiro and Jamie Blacklock as Directors-at-Large on the organization’s board. Two amendments to the PPBSO’s bylaws were approved: the reduction of general meeting quorums from 30 to 10 voting members, and establishing a one-year period for immediate past-presidents to serve on the organization’s executive.

Chris Buchanan, PPBSO president

Three motions were approved, namely, requiring prospective snare drumming judges to hold PDQB certification;  the “investigation” of the feasibility of developing a formal teaching program for all pipe band instruments; and breaking Professional Solo Bass, Grade 1 Solo Tenor, and Professional Solo Tenor drumming competitions return to two separate events each with two separate score sheets (MSR  and Hornpipe & Jig). The events were previously pooled together with a single score sheet.

Attending members defeated a motion to bring back the “line dance” competition of massed tenor and bass drummers at massed bands, but the organization will gauge interest a demonstration event with some of the committees of the games on the Ontario sanctioned circuit.

Allen reported that the PPBSO’s financial status is on solid footing. The organization is the second-largest in the world by number of members, behind the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association. The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association is by far the biggest operation, but counts pipe bands and not individuals as members.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Solitary confinement
    Thu, 7 Dec 2017
    I’ve said before that Highland piping is often a solitary pursuit that attracts introverts. The lone piper. Solo competition. Hours of isolated practice at home. Maybe nowhere in our art is independence more evident than in our mu …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 1, 2018Waipu Caledonian Society Highland GamesWaipu

April 25, 3015Master Class Seminar 2015Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

TIP OF THE DAY
Mid-section plares: Always carry two pairs of mallets, keeping the spare set bone-dry. Regardless of the amount of practice or preparation you make before a competition, weather willÃ¡react with your cords and mallets and subsequently adversely effect your ability to flourish efficiently. Bad weather can’t be avoided, poor preparation for the conditions can.
Scott Currie, SC Drumming, Uddingston, Scotland