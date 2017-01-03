Bucksburn brings in Richardson as L-D

(Page 1 of 1)

After a few months of searching, the Grade 2 Bucksburn & District of Aberdeen, Scotland, has signed David Richardson as lead-drummer. The band has also added the up-and-coming solo piper Calum Brown to its roster.

Richardson replaces Joe Fleming, who left the band in September 2016. Fleming held the post for a year before having to leave for employment purposes.

Originally from Edinburgh, he comes to Bucksburn with 23 years of pipe band drumming experience, beginning with Selkirk Pipe Band and going on to play with the Grade Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, and later the Grade 1 Lothian & Borders Police Pipe Band under L-D Arthur Cook before returning the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards as L-D. He then played with the Central Scotland Police, before again playing under Cook at the Grade 1 Denny & Dunipace, until moving to the north of Scotland, where he was L-D at the Grade 4A Ullapool & District, best drumming winners at the 2016 UK, European and Scottish championships.

“This is an exciting time for me to be taking on this new challenge at Bucksburn,” Richardson said. “There is a lot of talent within the band and I want to build on this and well into the future.”

Calum Brown also joins the band. From the Aberdeenshire area, Brown was the winner of the Pipe Idol competition at Piping Live! in 2014, and plans to study music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. He has featured in the prize-lists around the Scottish solo competitions over the last two years and was a stand-out competitor in junior competitions before that.

