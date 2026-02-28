Call for players to thank and congratulate Royal Canadian Legions in centenary year

The first Canadian Legion for those who served and serve with Canada’s military was started in late 1925 as Canada’s arm of the British Empire Services League, and this year, the country’s mover and shaker of piping and drumming projects, Bethany Bisaillion, is spearheading a call to pipers and drummers to visit their local Royal Canadian Legion for a tune or two.

Bisaillion invites the Canadian pipe band community to congratulate and thank 100 or more of the 1,350 Royal Canadian Legion branches across the country for their century of support of piping and drumming.

Since its inception, RCL branches have sponsored and provided practice, competition and meeting facilities for innumerable pipe bands and associations.

“With 1,350 Legions across the nation, the opportunity to give them some of our musical support began with a plan to visit 100 of them,” Bisaillion said. “Pipers and drummers are welcome to contact their local branch and make arrangements to get in and play a tune – or just play out front to mark the occasion. Solo players or groups are welcome to join in on this effort.”

Bisaillion is the leader of Ottawa’s expansive Sons of Scotland Pipe Band, which has performed for decades for heads of state and royalty and is a regular contestant in and supporter of pipe band and solo competitions.

Bisaillion encourages pipers, drummers and pipe bands to visit the RCL website to find their nearest Legion branch, and then reach out to offer to perform a few tunes of appreciation either inside or in front of the building.

The Sons of Scotland band has created a Royal Canadian Legion page on its website where individuals and bands can then post details and photos of their visit.

“We hope that by the end of the year, we have 100 Legions covered,” Bisaillion added. “Piper Eric Booth was instrumental in helping arrange this endeavour, made more inspiring by the fact that his grandfather, William Thresh, was a founding member of the first Legion in Canada, RCL number 100, in Montréal.

Bisallion and her band have a long list of charitable projects involving the piping and drumming community, including a call to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and several performances for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Sons of Scotland received official patronage from Canada’s Governor-General, the country’s official appointed representative of the UK’s monarch.

“With your help, we will mark this anniversary year with music, friendship, and the act of showing up for our veterans. This effort will also give Legions the opportunity to connect with players in their community that they may call on to play at future events.”

Founded in 1896, Sons of Scotland is Canada’s oldest civilian pipe band, and marks its 130th anniversary in 2026.