Callum Beaumont next to take Mac-Cal’s recital stage Nov. 29th

After the success of Mackenzie Caledonian’s first of a series of recitals last April with the legendary Willie McCallum, the Dundee, Scotland-based pipe band organization is bringing Callum Beaumont, another solo piping legend, to the Woodlands Hotel stage in Broughty Ferry on Friday, November 29th.

“The recital at the Woodlands Hotel offers a rare opportunity for piping enthusiasts and music lovers to experience Callum Beaumont’s mastery in an intimate setting,” the band said in a statement. “Attendees can expect an exquisite performance featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary pieces, highlighting Callum’s impeccable technique, artistry, and deep connection to the music.”

Still in his early thirties, Beaumont has won more in his short solo piping career than most top-tier pipers would realistically imagine achieving. Among his awards are the Glenfiddich Championship, the Northern Meeting Clasp (five times) and Silver Star Former Winners MSR, the Silver Chanter, and just about everything else prized by the world’s top solo pipers.

Mackenzie Caledonian was founded in 1918, making it one of the world’s longest-running civilian pipe bands. Since reaching the height of Grade 2, the organization has been working to build up its bands by ramping up its already renowned teaching program.

“The band remains focused on revitalizing and expanding its youth development initiatives in the region while continuing to bring prestigious pipers to the east coast to perform for piping enthusiasts,” the band continued.

Tickets are priced at £15 and £10 and available online.