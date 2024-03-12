Mac-Cal presents McCallum in recital April 26th

The venerable Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band organization – affectionately known as “Mac-Cal” – is putting on a show by Willie McCallum, one of the most prize-winning Highland pipers in the history of the instrument, on April 26th at the Woodlands Hotel near Broughty Ferry, Scotland, the original home of the Tayside-based band that was founded in 1918.

While McCallum’s competition playing might be well-heard to many enthusiasts, he performs in recitals relatively infrequently, so it’s a chance to enjoy the true master of light music and piobaireachd at the possible zenith of his career, which has spanned more than 50 years.

Among McCallum’s massive achievements are his record nine Glenfiddich Championship titles, the most recent of which was gained in 2022. He’s won pretty much everything there is to win at the elite level several times over. He’s in high demand as a teacher, even by other top-tier pipers against whom he competes.

His affable and entertaining personality is almost as legendary. A sustained concert will undoubtedly produce a series of quips and stories along the way.\

Lachlan Rennie and Angus Robson, two emerging piping stars from the Dundee area and members of Mac-Cal who came up through the band’s highly successful youth program, which has sustained the band for more than 105 years, will also be featured on the night.

The Mackenzie organization supports Grade 3 and Novice Juvenile bands. The top band had nearly made it to Grade 1 in the 2010s, but the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the band regroup in Grade 3 while expanding its youth development initiatives.

Single tickets range from £10 to £15, and pipe bands can purchase a block of 10 tickets for a reduced price of £135. Get them (or donate to the Mackenzie Caledonian organization) here.