Falconer in as Mac-Cal P-M; Brummage returns as L-D

Only a few days after the resignation of David Wilton and Steven Graham as pipe-major and lead-drummer, respectively, of the Grade 2 MacKenzie Caledonian of Dundee, Scotland, the band has confirmed that Jamie Falconer has been appointed P-M and Barham “Baz” Brummage will return for the third time as L-D, following an emergency general meeting.

Wilton and Graham less than a year in their roles before packing it in. The band had a disappointing 2019 competition season, making only two championship prize lists following a 2018 campaign that saw the band narrowly miss winning the RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions title to Northern Ireland’s Closkelt.

The band had been led by Pipe-Major Neil Nicholson before he stepped down to allow Wilton to put his stamp on the group, and now Falconer will attempt to rebuild the group.

Falconer has been a piper with the band for several years.

MacKenzie Caledonian has not yet appointed new leaders for its Grade 3 feeder band.

At 101 years old, the band is one of the longest-running civilian bands in the world. Its extensive teaching program has helped to ensure continuity.

