Callum Beaumont wins Premier trophy at 2024 Capt. John MacLellan Memorial Army School Solo Piping in Edinburgh; Leask, J.Simpson and Cangelosi capture ABC aggregates

Edinburgh – October 5, 2024 – With an MSR win and a second in the Piobaireachd, Callum Beaumont of St. Andrews, Scotland, emerged the overall winner of the Premier Grade at the annual Captain John MacLellan Memorial Army School Solo Piping Competition at Inchdrewer House, Redford Barracks.

Steven Leask of East Kilbride, Scotland, Bo’ness, Scotland’s Jonathon Simpson, and Tom Cangelosi of Arlington, Virginia, were the aggregate winners of the A Grade, B Grade and C Grade categories, respectively.

There was a total prize pool of more than £4,000 (about $7,00).

The Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming and the Competing Pipers Association organize the event. It is not related to the Captain John A. MacLellan Memorial Recital-Competition, apart from both events paying homage to the legacy and memory of MacLellan, one of history’s great competitors, performers and contributors to the art.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, McCallum Bagpipes, and the William Grant Foundation sponsored the competition.

Next year’s competition will be on October 4, 2025, at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, Inchdrewer House.

Premier Grade

Piobaireachd (Capt. John MacLellan MBE Medal)

1st Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Craig Sutherland, Glasgow

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes

MSR (Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Silver Piper)

1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

5th Iain Speirs

Judges: Andrew Frater, Robert Wallace

A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

2nd Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland

3rd Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

4th Sarah Muir

5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes

MSR

1st John Dew, Glasgow

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Bill Geddes, Glasgow

4th Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Scotland

5th Peter MacGregor, Ullapool, Scotland

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Roddy Livingstone

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Fraser Allison, Glasgow

2nd Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

3rd Alistair Brown, Glasgow

4th Jonathon Simpson

5th James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, John Wilson

MSR

1st Ruaridh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

2nd Jonathon Simpson

3rd Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Logan Tannock

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Kyle Shead, Selby, England

2nd Karen McCrindle Warren, Kilmarnock, Scotland

3rd Tom Cangelosi

4th Hector Munro, London

5th Eala McElhinney, Glasgow

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Ronnie McShannon

MSR

1st James Brownlie, Lanark, Scotland

2nd Iain Simpson, Bathgate, Scotland

3rd Scott McCaskill, Kelty, Scotland

4th James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

5th Tom Cangelosi

Judges: Derek Fraser, Peter Hunter

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Ross Miller

3rd Calum Watson, Glasgow

4th John Dew

5th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Andrew Frater, Robert Wallace