Willie McCallum takes Capt. John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial solo contest in Edinburgh

Edinburgh – October 8, 2023 – Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland, was the overall winner of the Premier grade events, accepting the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Trophy at the annual solo piping competition named in honour of the late Capt. MacLellan. Inveraray, Scotland’s Stuart Liddell won the Premier Piobaireachd event, thus gaining an invite to next year’s Capt. John MacLellan Memorial Medal recital competition, a separate but connected event run by the Eagle Pipers Society in August.

McCallum gained the aggregate prize by winning the MSR and placing fourth in the Piobaireachd.

The Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming runs the competition, which is held at Inchdrewer House on the outskirts of Scotland’s capital city.

Premier Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Stuart Liddell, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “In Praise of Morag”

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Lament for Macleod of MacLeod”

4th Willie McCallum, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

5th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson

MSR

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Roddy MacLeod

3rd Finlay Johnston

4th Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

5th Stuart Liddell

Judges: Willie Morrison, Stuart Samson

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sarah Muir, Glasgow

2nd Roddy MacLeod

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

5th Scott McCaskill, Kelty, Scotland

Judges: Robert Barnes, Alan Forbes, Stuart Samson

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

4th Sarah Muir

5th Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, John Wilson

MSR

1st Peter MacGregor, Ullapool, Scotland

2nd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

3rd Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

4th Darach Urquhart

5th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

2nd Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

3rd Bradley Parker, Glasgow

4th John Dew, Edinburgh

5th Ashley McMichael

MSR

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

2nd Bradley Parker

3rd John Dew

4th Andrew Ferguson

5th Ross Connor, Campbeltown, Scotland

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Smith

2nd Cameron MacLeod

3rd Daniel Johnstone

4th Kyle Cameron

5th Christopher McLeish

Judges: Peter Hunt, Roddy Livingstone

MSR

1st Ben Mulhearn

2nd John McElmurry

3rd Scott MacKay

4th Norman Gillies

5th James Brownlie