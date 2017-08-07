Cameron Drummond wins Silver Chanter

(Page 1 of 1)

Dunvegan, Skye, Scotland – August 9, 2017 – While most of the piping world was fixated on Piping Live! and the World Pipe Band Championships, six solo pipers were vying for the 51st annual Silver Chanter invitational piobaireachd competition in the drawing room of Dunvegan Castle, where Cameron Drummond of Edinburgh was the winner

Also competing were Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Derek Midgley, New Jersey; Ian K. MacDonald, Aurora, Ontario; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow.

Malcolm McRae was the judge.

