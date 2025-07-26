Results
July 26, 2025

Campbell Wilson on top of Airth with three firsts

Campbell Wilson tning for the Piobaireachd event at the 2025 Airth Highland Games.

Airth, Scotland – July 26, 2025 – Campbell Wilson from Palmerston North, Zealand, but currently living in Plzen, Czech Republic, swept all three Senior solo piping events at the annual Airth Highland Games.

Piobaireachd
1st Campbell Wilson, “The Piper’s Warning to His Master”
2nd Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland, “The Battle of Auldearn” (No.1)
3rd Callum Carn, Masterton, New Zealand, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
4th Mark MacKenzie, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

March, Strathspey & Reel
1st Campbell Wilson, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “Glentruim,” “Alick Cameron, Champion Piper”
2nd Gordon Bruce, “The Duchess of Edinburgh,” “Dora MacLeod,” “Thomson’s Dirk”
3rd Callum Carn, “The Braes of Castle Grant,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”
4th Lewis Maxwell, “Bonnie Ann,” “Cat Lodge,” “Dolina MacKay”

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Campbell Wilson, “Raigmore,” “Alex MacDonald”
2nd Callum Carn, “Lucy Cassidy,” “Donella Beaton”
3rd Gordon Bruce, “Lucy Cassidy,” “The Braes of Mellinish”
4th Lewis Maxwell, “Tam Bain’s Lum,” ” The Curlew”

Junior
2/4 March
1st James Silcock
2nd Finlay Thompson

Slow Air
1st James Silcock
2nd Finlay Thompson

Roddy Livingstone and Logan Tannock judged all of the events.

 

