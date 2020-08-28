Campbell Wilson wins online MacGregor Memorial

August 28, 2020 – The Internet – Campbell Wilson of Christchurch, New Zealand, was the winner of the 2020 MacGregor Memorial piobaireachd competition for pipers aged 21 or younger, held by the Argyllshire Gathering for the first time online.

Wilson competed against seven other pipers in the final. A total of 36 pipers entered the contest. Wilson was second in the event in 2019.

The competition is sponsored by the Highland Society of London, and was held via submitted video, with performances judged over a set period of time.

1st Campbell Wilson, “Lovat’s Lament”

2nd Henry Paluch, Ontario, “Lament for the Children”

3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge”

4th Anna Smart, Dunfermline, Scotland, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

Judges: Chris Armstrong, Ronnie McShannon

Also competing in the final but not in the prizes: Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”; Liam MacDonald, Wellesley, Ontario, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”; Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Battle of Aldearn” no. 1; and Hazel Whyte, Larkhall, Scotland, “The Groat.”

Campbell Wilson’s winning performance:

The Argyllshire Gathering had been considering holding other events online, but subsequently decided against it.

