Eight MacGregor Memorial finalists picked

The Internet – August 1, 2020 – The eight finalists for the Argyllshire Gathering’s 21-and-younger MacGregor Memorial piobaireachd competition have been chose from the original group of 30.

Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland, “Lachlan MacNeil Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”

Liam MacDonald, Wellesley, Ontario, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Battle of Aldearn” no. 1

Henry Paluch, Aurora, Ontario, “Black Donald’s March”

Anna Smart, Dunfermline, Scotland, “Too Long in this Condition”

Hazel Whyte, Larkhall, Scotland, “The Groat”

Campbell Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand, “The Old Men of the Shell’s” no.1

The competition was held in submitted video format, with judges Bill Livingstone and Stuart Samson assessing them over a few days. Contestants were required to perform wearing the usual Highland dress.

The schedule, format and judges for the final round have not yet been determined, but competitors will have to play a different tune from the one with which they qualified.

“The overall standard was very high and to be honest every performance impressed me in some way,” Samson commented. “All the competitors who have taken part should be congratulated on their performances and it is very satisfying to see the future of piobaireachd is healthy with the young talent coming through.”

The MacGregor Memorial was started in the early-1980s and has won over the years by many pipers who have gone on to have long and successful solo careers.

The Argyllshire Gathering is normally held in Oban, Scotland, but all in-person events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

