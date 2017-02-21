Canterbury: NZ Champs 2017

(Page 1 of 1)

Nelson, New Zealand – March 10-11, 2017 – The New Zealand Pipe Band Championship was won by Canterbury Caledonian Society, culminating the annual two-day event that is the major pipe band competition in the antipodes. The competition was held at Trafalgar Park. The event was the final contest for Richard Hawke and James Laughlin, pipe-major and leading-drummer, respectively, of Canterbury Caledonian. The band enjoyed seven out of eight judges giving them first.

+ Hawke, Laughlin to leave Canterbury leadership

In Grade 2,St. Andrew’s College experienced similar success, with a near clean sweep of firsts across the board.

Grade 1

Overall

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society

2nd New Zealand Police

3rd Manawatu Scottish

4th City of Invercargill

5th Auckland & District

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (1,1,1,1)

2nd New Zealand Police (3,2,2,4)

3rd Manawatu Scottish (4,4,3,2)

4th City of Invercargill (2,3,4,5)

Auckland & District (5,5,5,3)

Judges: Robert Mathieson, L. Turnbull (piping); C. Meinsmith (ensemble); G. Bassani (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (3,1,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (1,3,2,5)

3rd New Zealand Police (2,2,3,4)

4th City of Invercargill (4,4,4,3)

4th Auckland & District (5,5,5,2)

Judges: Alistair Hanning, Brian Switalla (piping); Sam Young (ensemble); I. Mowatt (drumming)

Grade 2

Overall

1st St. Andrew’s College

2nd Celtic (Nelson)

3rd South Canterbury

4th Wellington Red Hackle

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Celtic (Nelson) (2,2,2,2)

3rd Wellington Red Hackle (4,3,3,4)

4th South Canterbury (3,4,4,3)

Judges: Robert Mathieson, L. Turnbull (piping); C. Meinsmith (ensemble); G. Bassani (drumming)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s College (2,1,1,1)

2nd Celtic (Nelson) (1,2,2,2)

3rd South Canterbury (4,4,3,2)

4th Wellington Red Hackle (3,3,4,3)

Judges: Alistair Hanning, Brian Switalla (piping); Sam Young (ensemble); I. Mowatt (drumming)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand

2nd Manawatu Scottish No2

3rd City of Tauranga

4th City of Hastings

5th City of Auckland

6th Auckland Police (Gr3)

7th City of Wellington

8th City of Sails

9th City of Nelson

Grade 4A

Overall

1st Hamilton Caledonian

2nd St. Andrew’s College

3rd Scots College

4th Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4)

5th Hokonui Celtic

6th Knox Grammar School

7th Christchurch Metropolitan

8th Waimatuku Southern Scenic

9th City of Dunedin

Grade 4B

Overall

1st City of Invercargill

2nd Celtic Development

3rd Marton & District

4th City of Rotorua

5th Papakura

6th South Canterbury Development

7th Blenheim & Districts

8th Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4)

9th City of Sails

10th Hamilton Caledonian Society No2

11th McAlpines North Canterbury

12th Kapiti Coast

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]