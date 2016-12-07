Canterbury takes Palmy

(Page 1 of 1)

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 12, 2016 – Canterbury Caledonian took firsts in ensemble and drumming in both the Grade 1 Medley and MSR events at the annual Square Day competition, a major championship in the New Zealand summer season. Manawatu Scottish took all of the firsts in piping, but settled for second place in each event in the four-band contest. It was Canterbury Caledonian’s fifth consecutive overall prize for drumming.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian (2,2,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,3,4)

3rd New Zealand Police (4,4,2,2)

4th Auckland & District (3,3,4,3)

Judges: Scott Shannon, Iain Ferguson (piping); Craig Meinsmith (ensemble); Greg Bassani (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian (2,2,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (1,1,2,4)

3rd New Zealand Police (ens.pref.) (4,3,3,3)

4th Auckland Police (3,4,4,2)

Judges: Bain MacGregor, Lance Turnbull (piping); Scott Nicholson (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 2

Medley

1st Wellington Red Hackle (ens.pref.) (2,1,1,2)

2nd Celtic (1,2,2,1)

Judges: Scott Shannon, Iain Ferguson (piping); Craig Meinsmith (ensemble); Greg Bassani (drumming)

MSR

1st Wellington Red Hackle (1,1,1,1)

2nd Celtic (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Bain MacGregor, Lance Turnbull (piping); Scott Nicholson (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (1,2,1,3)

2nd City of Hastings (3,1,3,2)

3rd City of Tauranga (2,3,4,1)

4th City of Auckland (4,4,2,4)

5th Auckland Police (5,5,5,6)

6th City of Wellington (6,6,6,5)

Judges: Scott Shannon, Iain Ferguson (piping); Craig Meinsmith (ensemble); Greg Bassani (drumming)

MSR

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (2,3,1,1)

2nd City of Hastings (1,1,2,3)

3rd City of Tauranga (5,4,3,2)

4th City of Auckland (6,2,5,5)

5th Auckland Police (4,5,4,6)

6th City of Wellington (3,6,6,4)

Judges: Bain MacGregor, Lance Turnbull (piping); Scott Nicholson (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Hamilton Caledonian (1,1,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (3,3,2,2)

3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)

4th Wellington Red Hackle (4,4,4,4)

5th Kapiti Coast (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Scott Shannon, Iain Ferguson (piping); Craig Meinsmith (ensemble); Greg Bassani (drumming)

MSR

1st Hamilton Caledonian (1,1,1,3)

2nd Scots College (ens.pref.) (2,3,2,2)

3rd Manawatu Scottish (3,2,3,1)

4th Wellington Red Hackle (4,4,4,4)

5th Kapiti Coast (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Bain MacGregor, Lance Turnbull (piping); Scott Nicholson (ensemble); Scott Mitchell (drumming)

