Ciar Milne & Friends: a testament to Scotland’s strong traditional music education

Emerging Talent – Ciar Milne & Friends

National Piping Centre Street Café

5 pm – Monday, August 14, 2023

One of the regular joys of Piping Live! over the last 20 years has been stumbling into a performance that you didn’t plan to see and being absolutely delighted with the experience.

Such was the case this afternoon when “meeting and greeting” delayed a planned departure from the Street Café. A new show started before we were able to get to the door, so we jumped into a seat. What a delight.

Ciar Milne is a young piper from Dundee with a strong affinity to the isle of Uist, and he was accompanied beautifully by Iona Reid on keyboard and Ellie McLaren on fiddle. Playing a sheepskin bag with a B-flat setup, his pipes were deep and rich, and Reid’s keyboard work was rhythmic, tasteful and interesting. On fiddle, McLaren sometimes clung note-for-note with the pipes and then would soar off on another line, lifting it all up.

The sets were varied and interesting, with arrangements that featured all three musicians at different times, each with a very high level of technique and sound. Many of the tunes were written by Milne, and most had stories and associations with time spent on Uist at the Ceolas summer programs.

This performance was a testament to the strength of traditional music education in Scotland: young musicians with a solid grounding in traditions and technique, carrying the music forward with their own imprint. This was an immensely enjoyable set of tunes from musicians both in charge of the music and having fun playing it, and the audience was enthusiastic and appreciative.

– Iain MacDonald, Regina