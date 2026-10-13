City of Angels wins Grade 3; Grade 5 band debuts in Ventura

Ventura, California – October 11, 2026 – The City of Angels won the top prize at the 2026 Seaside Highland Games, with its Grade 3 band taking the top spot and its new Grade 5 band making its debut over two days of competition. Founded in 2021, City of Angels has grown into a two-band organization in just five years, with the Grade 5 band representing a year of preparation and development.

The organization’s Grade 3 band also enjoyed a successful weekend, winning both the March, Strathspey & Reel and Medley competitions, ahead of Kevin R. Blandford Memorial and Pasadena Scottish.

In Grade 4, Gold Coast took first in Saturday’s Quick March Medley, followed by the Cameron Highlanders and Pasadena Scottish. Results from Sunday’s Grade 4 competition were not available at publication time.

Gold Coast took first in Saturday’s Grade 5 competition, followed by Cameron Highlanders and Pasadena Scottish. On Sunday, Gold Coast repeated its Quick March Medley victory, with Cameron Highlanders second and Pasadena Scottish third.

The Western United States Association sanctioned the competitions.

Saturday

Grade 3 (MSR, three competed)

1st City of Angels (1,1,1,1)

2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,2,2,2)

3rd Pasadena Scottish (3,3,3,3) Judges: James Beaumont, Alastair Lee (piping); Duncan McPherson (drumming); Glen Thompson (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Quick March Medley, four competed)

1st Gold Coast (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cameron Highlanders (2,2,3,3)

3rd Pasadena Scottish (3,4,4,2)

4th Upland High School (4,3,2,4)

Judges: James Beaumont, Seumas Coyne (piping); Graham Brown (drumming); Ed Best (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st Gold Coast (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cameron Highlanders (2,2,3,3)

3rd Pasadena Scottish (4,4,4,2)

4th City of Angels (3,3,2,4)

Judges: Glen Thompson, Alastair Lee (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Seumas Coyne (ensemble)

Sunday

Grade 3 (Medley)

1st City of Angels (2,2,1,1)

2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (1,1,2,2)

3rd Pasadena Scottish (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Glen Thompson, James Beaumont (piping); Duncan McPherson (drumming); Seumas Coyne (ensemble). (three competed)

Grade 5 (Quick March Medley)

1st Gold Coast (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cameron Highlanders (2,2,3,3)

3rd Pasadena Scottish (3,4,4,2)

4th Upland High School (4,3,2,4)

Judges: James Beaumont, Seumas Coyne (piping); Graham Brown (drumming); Ed Best (ensemble)