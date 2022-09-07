City of Chicago emerge as the big cheese at Wisconsin Games

Waukesha, Wisconsin – September 3, 2022 – Twenty bands competed at the Wisconisn Highland Games, a return for the full event post-pandemic. City of Chicago emerged the winner of the Grade 2 band contest, while Jimmy Bell of Batesville, Arkansas, tipped St. Joseph, Missouri’s Avens Ridgeway for best overall in the Open solo piping.

The version of the 2021 Wisconsin games were run by the Midwest Pipe Band Association, which stepped in when a worker shortage forced organizers to cancel.

Bands

Grade 2

1st City of Chicago (ens.pref.) (2,2,1,1)

2nd Greater Midwest (1,1,2,2)

Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st Cameron & District (1,1,2,1)

2nd Macalester College (ens.pref.) (2,2,1,3)

3rd Turlach Ur (3,3,3,2)

Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)

Grade 4

1st City of Chicago (Gr4) (4,4,1,3)

2nd Madison (2,1,7,2)

3rd Chicago Stock Yard Kilty (ens.pref.) (6,4,3,1)

4th Twin Cities Metro (3,3,2,6)

5th Milwaukee Scottish (1,6,5,5)

6th The Alliance (5,5,4,4)

7th Billy Mitchell Scottish (7,7,6,7)

Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st Spirit of Michigan (1,3,1,1)

2nd Celtic Nations (2,1,6,3)

3rd Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville (4,2,8,2)

4th Turlach Ur (Gr5) (5,5,3,4)

5th Celtic Cross (6,6,4,4)

6th Jim Enright Sr. Memorial (7,7,6,5)

7th Macalester College (Gr5) (ens.pref.) (8,8,2,6)

8th City of Rockford (3,7,7,7)

Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Jimmy Bell

2nd Avens Ridgeway

Judge: Tom Weithers

MSR

1st Jimmy Bell

2nd Avens Ridgeway

3rd David McNally

4th Griffin Hall

Judge: Bentley Wall

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Griffin Hall

2nd Anvens Ridgeway

3rd Jimmy Bell

4th David McNally

Judge: Tad Myers

6/8 March

1st Avens Ridgeway

2nd Jimmy Bell

3rd David McNally

4th Griffin Hall

Judge: Andrew Lewis