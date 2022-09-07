City of Chicago emerge as the big cheese at Wisconsin Games
Waukesha, Wisconsin – September 3, 2022 – Twenty bands competed at the Wisconisn Highland Games, a return for the full event post-pandemic. City of Chicago emerged the winner of the Grade 2 band contest, while Jimmy Bell of Batesville, Arkansas, tipped St. Joseph, Missouri’s Avens Ridgeway for best overall in the Open solo piping.
The version of the 2021 Wisconsin games were run by the Midwest Pipe Band Association, which stepped in when a worker shortage forced organizers to cancel.
Bands
Grade 2
1st City of Chicago (ens.pref.) (2,2,1,1)
2nd Greater Midwest (1,1,2,2)
Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)
Grade 3
1st Cameron & District (1,1,2,1)
2nd Macalester College (ens.pref.) (2,2,1,3)
3rd Turlach Ur (3,3,3,2)
Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)
Grade 4
1st City of Chicago (Gr4) (4,4,1,3)
2nd Madison (2,1,7,2)
3rd Chicago Stock Yard Kilty (ens.pref.) (6,4,3,1)
4th Twin Cities Metro (3,3,2,6)
5th Milwaukee Scottish (1,6,5,5)
6th The Alliance (5,5,4,4)
7th Billy Mitchell Scottish (7,7,6,7)
Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)
Grade 5
1st Spirit of Michigan (1,3,1,1)
2nd Celtic Nations (2,1,6,3)
3rd Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville (4,2,8,2)
4th Turlach Ur (Gr5) (5,5,3,4)
5th Celtic Cross (6,6,4,4)
6th Jim Enright Sr. Memorial (7,7,6,5)
7th Macalester College (Gr5) (ens.pref.) (8,8,2,6)
8th City of Rockford (3,7,7,7)
Judges: Chris Apps, Bentley Wall (piping); David Hickling (drumming); Tom Ogilvy (ensemble)
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Jimmy Bell
2nd Avens Ridgeway
Judge: Tom Weithers
MSR
1st Jimmy Bell
2nd Avens Ridgeway
3rd David McNally
4th Griffin Hall
Judge: Bentley Wall
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Griffin Hall
2nd Anvens Ridgeway
3rd Jimmy Bell
4th David McNally
Judge: Tad Myers
6/8 March
1st Avens Ridgeway
2nd Jimmy Bell
3rd David McNally
4th Griffin Hall
Judge: Andrew Lewis
