CLASP gets an app

Published: February 17, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) in the UK is putting updates and communications in the palm of their members’ hands with a new mobile app through the popular Team handheld platform.

The free CLASP app enables members to enter events, check in on contests and get notifications about competitions draws and updates.

To get the app, search for and download the Team app. Once installed and registered, open the Team app and search on it for the CLASP group to become a member of the group.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our CLASP members an easy to use app, where they will always be connected to the latest CLASP news, events, and also with the option of a very quick way to enter a CLASP competition,” Roddy MacLeod, principal of the National Piping Centre, said in a statement. “This is a great way of applying new technology to make CLASP very accessible to its members and to improve efficiency in the administrative processes.”

CLASP was started in 2005 by the National Piping Centre to fill the void in the UK, which previously had no regular solo piping competitions for adults not qualified or good enough to compete in the country’s “senior” events. Unlike the rest of the world, the UK does not have an all-ages graded “amateur” system for solo pipers and drummers.

+ Scotland to start first-ever contest circuit for amateur adult pipers

The predominant UK system requires anyone 18 and older to compete for cash prizes in a single open group, sometimes delineated by the Competing Pipers Association’s sub-classifications, grading soloists by Premier, A, B and C, with the C-Grade the rough equivalent of Grade 1 Amateur in mature solo scenes like those in Ontario, British Columbia and the United States.

CLASP runs a number of competitions for adult amateur pipers. Points are accrued to determine an annual overall winner, and members can compete as little or often as they would like throughout the year.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
February 17, 1746Donald BÃ n MacCrimmon, killed at the Rout of Moy, 5 a.m..
MOST RECENT POST
  • The next big thing
    Thu, 9 Feb 2017
    Plastic drones. They’re here and they will soon be played and win prizes at every level. That’s my personal prediction based on a number of factors. First, the CITES blackwood restrictions are already adding expense and time to de …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 23, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society (Smallpipes Night)Cafe Sam 5242 Baum Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15224

March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Winnipeg Scottish FestivalCanadinns Polo Park

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TIP OF THE DAY
Mid-section players: When choosing tenor mallet covers, far too many sections fall into the trap ofselectingcolours that match their kit instead of what stands out against it. White covers work best every time and always attract attention from the viewer.
Scott Currie, SC Drumming, Uddingston, Scotland