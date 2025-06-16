Clogher, Major Sinclair at peak of wet 2025 Lisburn & Castlereagh Championships

Moira, Northern Ireland – June 14, 2025 – Moira Demesne, a park in the picturesque village of Moira, Northern Ireland, was the venue for the 2025 Lisburn & Castlereagh Championships, the latest event in the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch circuit of competitions.

The Grade 2 contest was won by Grade 3A Clogher & District, which competed against only Grade 3A Cloughfin. Both bands played up to fill out the event. Major Sinclair Memorial won Grade 3A, with Clogher and Cloughfin dropping back in the list from a different set of judges for their assigned grade.

Persistent rain resulted in several bands either withdrawing altogether or electing not to pay up, and the massed band finale was replaced by a presentation of results and prizes in the event marquee.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council supported the event.

Grade 2

1st Clogher & District (Gr3A) (1,2,2,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd Cloughfin (Gr3A) (2,1,1,2)

Bass Drumming: Cloughfin

Judges: John Reville, John Moles (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Mark Faloon (ensemble)

Grade 3A

1st Major Sinclair Memorial (3,1,1,1)

2nd Kildoag (2,3,8,2 )(ens.pref.)

3rd Irvine Memorial (4,2,6,3,3rd

4th Cloughfin (1,5,9,4)

5th Cullybackey (6,4,7,5)

6th Clogher & District (5,6,5,8)

7th Matt Boyd Memorial (7,7,2,9)

8th Syerla & District (Gr3B) (9,9,3,6) (ens.pref.)

9th McNeillstown (8,8,4,7)

Bass Drumming: Major Sinclair Memorial

Judges: Bill Garrett, D. Middleton (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Colin Moffett (ensemble)

Grade 3B

1st Syerla & District (2,2,1,1)

2nd Drumlough (3,1,3,2)

3rd Upper Crossgare (1,3,4,3)

4th William Kerr Memorial (4,5,2,5)

5th Ballyboley (5,6,6,4) (ens.pref.)

6th Cleland Memorial (6,4,5,6)

Bass Drumming: William Kerr Memorial

Judges: John Reville, John Moles (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Mark Faloon (ensemble)

Grade 4A

1st Cullen (1,1,6,2) (ens.pref.)

2nd Moneygore (3,2,2,3)

3rd Altnaveigh Memorial (4,5,4,1) (ens.pref.)

4th Gransha (2,3,5,4)

5th Cottown (5,4,3,5)

6th Down Academy (Gr4B) (6,6,1,6)

Bass Drumming: Down Academy

Judges: Bill Garrett, D. Middleton (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Colin Moffett (ensemble)

Grade 4B

1st Queen Elizabeth (1,1,1,1)

2nd Bready Ulster Scots (2,2,2,3)

3rd Tullylagan (3,3,7,2)

4th Down Academy (5,6,3,4)

5th Major Sinclair Memorial (7,4,4,6)

6th Raffrey (4,7,6,5)

7th Hollymount (6,5,5,7)

8th Joseph Forde Memorial (8,8,9,8)

9th Kirkistown (9,9,8,9

Bass Drumming: Major Sinclair Memorial

Judges: John Reville, John Moles (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Mark Faloon (ensemble)