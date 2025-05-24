Ravara, St. Joseph’s on top at Co. Fermanagh Championships

Enniskillen, Northern Ireland—May 24, 2025—Twenty-six bands competed at the Co. Fermanagh Pipe Band & Drum-Major Championships at the Broadmeadow Playing Fields, and it was St. Joseph’s Clondalkin that took straight first-place rankings to win the Grade 2 event against four other entrants. Ravara was the only entry in the Grade 1 competition. Bands could challenge up from their assigned grade if they could meet the content submission requirements.

The competition was organized by the Co. Fermanagh Section of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch.

Grade 1 (Medley)

1st Ravara

Judges: Bill Garrett, Richard Parkes (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st St. Joseph’s Clondalkin (1,1,1,1)

2nd McNeilstown (3,3,2,3)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial (Gr3A) (4,4,3,2) (EnsPref)

4th Cloughfin (2,2,5,4)

5th Irvine Memorial (5,5,4,5)

Judges: Bill Garrett, Richard Parkes (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)

Grade 3A

1st Major Sinclair Memorial (2,2,1,1)

2nd McNeillstown (4,4,2,2)

3rd Cloughfin (1,1,5,6)

4th Kildoag (3,3,6,4)

5th Syerla & District (5,6,4,3)

6th Irvine Memorial (6,5,3,5)

7th William Kerr Memorial (7,7,7,7)

Judges: Bill Garrett, Richard Parkes (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)

Grade 3B

1st Syerla & District (1,1,2,2)

2nd Drumlough (5,4,1,1)

3rd Upper Crossgare (3,2,4,3)

4th Cleland Memorial (2,3,5,4)

5th William Kerr Memorial (4,5,3,5)

Judges: Bill Garrett, Richard Parkes (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)

Grade 4A

1st Thiepval (1,1,1,1)

2nd Graham Memorial Clontibret (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Bill Garrett, Richard Parkes (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)

Grade 4B

1st Bready Ulster Scots (1,1,1,1)

2nd McDonald Memorial (4,3,2,2)

3rd Tullylagan 4B (3,2,3,4)

4th Queen Elizabeth (2,5,5,3)

5th Down Academy (5,4,4,5)

6th Letterkenny & District (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Bill Garrett, Richard Parkes (piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Mark Wilson (ensemble)