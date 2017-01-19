Connie Blaney, 1933-2017

Published: January 26, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Connie Blaney, whose name was synonymous with the Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario, has died at the age of 83.

She was secretary of the games from 1983 to 1988, then vice-president for two years, and then president from 1991, continuing a director and past-president until she died.

Connie Blaney was an accomplished piper, and in the first year of the Glengarry Highland Games she won the under-18 piping contest, and was known at the time as one of the best female players in North America.

Under Blaney’s leadership, “Maxville” moved from being good-sized piping and drumming event, to becoming the largest event in the world in terms of separate solo piping and drumming and band competitions, contestants and attendance. Crowd estimates over the two-day early August event typically exceed 50,000.

Details of the memorial service and funeral are available from Munroe & Morris Funeral Homes.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, we extend our sympathies to Connie Blaney’s family and friends at this sad time.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Trumped up
    Thu, 19 Jan 2017
    So music acts and politicians are boycotting the Donald Trump inauguration. I admire them for standing firm on their political beliefs, and can understand why musicians might feel that performing at an event could be seen to suppo …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 27, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

April 7, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TIP OF THE DAY
Once you’ve learned exercises, don’t forget them! Make it a habit to incorporate them into your practice regimen, even when playing on pipes.
George Campbell, Oshawa, Ontario
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Tour Uluru