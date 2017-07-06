CoP on top at Antigonish

(Page 1 of 2)

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 8-9, 2017 – The Grade 2 College of Piping Pipe Band of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, won both days at the annual Antigonish Highland Games, which, at 154 years, is one of the world’s longest-running piping and drumming competitions. There was only one band in the Grade 1 event. Alex Gandy was the overall winner in the Professional Solo Piping.

Saturday (Nova Scotia Pipe Band Championships)

Grade 1

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Judges: Rene Cusson, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st College of Piping

2nd Dartmouth & District

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr3)

Judges: Rene Cusson, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 4

1st College of Piping (Gr4)

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

3rd Dartmouth & District (Gr4)

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st College of Piping (Gr5)

2nd Glengarry

3rd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr5)

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

