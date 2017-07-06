CoP on top at Antigonish

Published: July 12, 2017
Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 8-9, 2017 – The Grade 2 College of Piping Pipe Band of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, won both days at the annual Antigonish Highland Games, which, at 154 years, is one of the world’s longest-running piping and drumming competitions. There was only one band in the Grade 1 event. Alex Gandy was the overall winner in the Professional Solo Piping.

Saturday (Nova Scotia Pipe Band Championships)
Grade 1
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Judges: Rene Cusson, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 2
1st College of Piping
2nd Dartmouth & District
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

College of Piping, PEI, competing in the Grade 2 competition at the 2017 Antigonish Highland Games.

Grade 3
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr3)
Judges: Rene Cusson, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 4
1st College of Piping (Gr4)
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
3rd Dartmouth & District (Gr4)
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 5
1st College of Piping (Gr5)
2nd Glengarry
3rd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Gr5)
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

