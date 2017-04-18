Costa Mesa Day 2 goes to North Strattan

Costa Mesa, California – May 28, 2017 – On the second day of competition at the Costa Mesa Highland Games just south of Los Angeles, Edmonton’s North Strattan won the five-band Grade 2 contest again, following their success on Saturday.

GET THE MOBILE APP!

The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.







MOST RECENT POST What judges want Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t … Read more »