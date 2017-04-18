Costa Mesa Day 2 goes to North Strattan

(Page 1 of 1)
Costa Mesa, California – May 28, 2017 – On the second day of competition at the Costa Mesa Highland Games just south of Los Angeles, Edmonton’s North Strattan won the five-band Grade 2 contest again, following their success on Saturday.
+ North Stratton on top at Costa Mesa
Grade 2
1st North Strattan (1,1,1,1)
2nd Cameron Highlanders (2,2,3,3)
3rd Prince Charles (3,4,2,2)
4th Wasatch & District (4,3,4,4)
5th Queen City (5,5,5,5)
Judges: Robert Mathieson, Donald MacPhee (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Tom Foley (ensemble)
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0