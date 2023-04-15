Craig right on Sked along with Emmanuel College Highlanders at MacLean Highland Games
MacLean, New South Wales, Australia – April 7-8, 2023 – Brisbane’s Craig Sked was the big solo piping winner at the 118th MacLean Highland Gathering, held in the little town in northern New South Wales with a strong Scottish community that is famous for the competition and hundreds of tartan telephone poles. The solo events were held on the Friday, and the band events on Saturday at a sunny MacLean Showgrounds as part of the traditional Highland games.
Bands
Grade 2
1st Emmanuel College Highlanders at University of Queensland
2nd St Andrew’s
Grade 3
1st City of Ipswich No. 1
2nd BBC Old Collegians
Grade 4A
1st Brisbane Boy’s College No. 1
2nd Toowoomba Caledonian Society
3rd Moree Caledonian
Drumming: Brisbane Boy’s College No. 1
Grade 4B
1st Maclean & District
2nd Moree Caledonian Society
3rd Queensland Irish Association
Judges: Andrew Sneddon (piping), David Gray (drumming), Hazel Osbourne (ensemble)
Novice Juvenile
1st Brisbane Boy’s College No. 2
2nd Queensland Police Juvenile
3rd Scots PGC College
Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Don Want (drumming) Tom McGirr (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Craig Sked
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Rebecca Capon
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Alaister McIness
MSR
1st Andrew Roach
2nd Craig Sked
3rd Struan Thorpe
Judges: Sandy Dalziel, Gordon Ferguson
Air, Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Nicholson
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Craig Sked
Judges: Andrew Sneddon, Hazel Osbourne
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Seymour-Appleton
2nd Michelle Hodder
3rd Abby Dalziel
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
MSR
1st Liam Docherty
2nd Griffyn Haroutunian
3rd Karl Ashman
Judge: Sandy Dalziel
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Scott Rhodes
2nd Cameron Appleton-Seymour
3rd Wade Codd
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
C/D-Grade Piobaireachd
1st Zachary Murphy
2nd Simon Fraser
3rd. Nick Shelburn
Judge: Alastair McInnes
C-Grade
MSR
1st Zali Rogers
2nd Jaydan McArthur
3rd Nick Shelburn
Judge: Andrew Sneddon
Jig
1st Zali Rogers
2nd Nick Shleburn
3rd Jaydan McArthur
Judge: Sandy Dalziel
D-Grade
March
1st Frederick Bailey
2nd Cameron McConville
3rd Lachlan Appleton-Seymour
Judge: Gordon Ferguson
Air
1st Frederick Bailey
2nd Lucas Giarrusso
3rd. Lucas Lyon
Judge: Andrew Sneddon
Learner Chanter
1st Harrison Steadman
Judge: Andrew Sneddon
Veterans 55 Years and Older
1st Mark McKenzie
2nd Dennis Browning
3rd Tom McGirr
Judge: Andrew Sneddon
“Mrs MacSwan” (Donald MacSwan Memorial)
1st Dennis Browning
2nd Nick Tomkins
3rd Scott Rhodes
Judge: Alastair McInnes
Special Age Restricted
1st Nick Shelburn
Judge: Hazel OIsborne
Solo Drumming
A-Grade Open
Snare
MSR
1st Damon Wright
2nd John Grant
Judge: Don Want
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Damon Wright
2nd John Grant
Judge: David Gray
B Grade
Intermediate
MSR
1st William Gibson
2nd Alexander Manfield
Judge: David Gray
C Grade
Sub-Intermediate
1st Dan Jackson
2nd Cole Wilkinson
3rdNathan Davis
Judge: Don Want
D Grade
1st Percy Manfield
2nd James Byrnes
3rd Lachlan Campbell
Judge: Don Want
Elementary Tenor
1st Caitlin Mauch
2nd Jocelyn Graham
3rd Carlie Scott-Hunter
Judge: David Gray
Bass
Elementary
1st Jocelyn Graham
2nd Michael Cox
3rd Kerry Austin
Judge: David Gray
Novice
1st Caitlyn Lyons
2nd William Rhodes
3rdMadison Steadman
Judge: David Gray
