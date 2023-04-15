Results
April 15, 2023

Craig right on Sked along with Emmanuel College Highlanders at MacLean Highland Games

The scene at the MacLean Highland Games.

MacLean, New South Wales, Australia – April 7-8, 2023 – Brisbane’s Craig Sked was the big solo piping winner at the 118th MacLean Highland Gathering, held in the little town in northern New South Wales with a strong Scottish community that is famous for the competition and hundreds of tartan telephone poles. The solo events were held on the Friday, and the band events on Saturday at a sunny MacLean Showgrounds as part of the traditional Highland games.

Bands
Grade 2
1st Emmanuel College Highlanders at University of Queensland
2nd St Andrew’s

The Emmanuel College Highlanders at University of Queensland in the street march to the MacLean Highland Games.

Grade 3
1st City of Ipswich No. 1
2nd BBC Old Collegians

Grade 4A
1st Brisbane Boy’s College No. 1
2nd Toowoomba Caledonian Society
3rd Moree Caledonian
Drumming: Brisbane Boy’s College No. 1

Grade 4B
1st Maclean & District
2nd Moree Caledonian Society
3rd Queensland Irish Association
Judges: Andrew Sneddon (piping), David Gray (drumming), Hazel Osbourne (ensemble)

Novice Juvenile
1st Brisbane Boy’s College No. 2
2nd Queensland Police Juvenile
3rd Scots PGC College
Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Don Want (drumming) Tom McGirr (ensemble)

Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Craig Sked
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Rebecca Capon
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Alaister McIness

MSR
1st Andrew Roach
2nd Craig Sked
3rd Struan Thorpe
Judges: Sandy Dalziel, Gordon Ferguson

Air, Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Nicholson
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Craig Sked
Judges: Andrew Sneddon, Hazel Osbourne

B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Seymour-Appleton
2nd Michelle Hodder
3rd Abby Dalziel
Judge: Roddy MacLeod

MSR
1st Liam Docherty
2nd Griffyn Haroutunian
3rd Karl Ashman
Judge: Sandy Dalziel

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Scott Rhodes
2nd Cameron Appleton-Seymour
3rd Wade Codd
Judge: Roddy MacLeod

C/D-Grade Piobaireachd
1st Zachary Murphy
2nd Simon Fraser
3rd. Nick Shelburn
Judge: Alastair McInnes

C-Grade
MSR
1st Zali Rogers
2nd Jaydan McArthur
3rd Nick Shelburn
Judge: Andrew Sneddon

Jig
1st Zali Rogers
2nd Nick Shleburn
3rd Jaydan McArthur
Judge: Sandy Dalziel

D-Grade
March
1st Frederick Bailey
2nd Cameron McConville
3rd Lachlan Appleton-Seymour
Judge: Gordon Ferguson

Air
1st Frederick Bailey
2nd Lucas Giarrusso
3rd. Lucas Lyon
Judge: Andrew Sneddon

Learner Chanter
1st Harrison Steadman
Judge: Andrew Sneddon

Veterans 55 Years and Older
1st Mark McKenzie
2nd Dennis Browning
3rd Tom McGirr
Judge: Andrew Sneddon

“Mrs MacSwan” (Donald MacSwan Memorial)
1st Dennis Browning
2nd Nick Tomkins
3rd Scott Rhodes
Judge: Alastair McInnes

Special Age Restricted
1st Nick Shelburn
Judge: Hazel OIsborne

Solo Drumming
A-Grade Open
Snare
MSR
1st Damon Wright
2nd John Grant
Judge: Don Want

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Damon Wright
2nd John Grant
Judge: David Gray

B Grade
Intermediate
MSR
1st William Gibson
2nd Alexander Manfield
Judge: David Gray

C Grade
Sub-Intermediate
1st Dan Jackson
2nd Cole Wilkinson
3rdNathan Davis
Judge: Don Want

D Grade
1st Percy Manfield
2nd James Byrnes
3rd Lachlan Campbell
Judge: Don Want

Elementary Tenor
1st Caitlin Mauch
2nd Jocelyn Graham
3rd Carlie Scott-Hunter
Judge: David Gray

Bass
Elementary
1st Jocelyn Graham
2nd Michael Cox
3rd Kerry Austin
Judge: David Gray

Novice
1st Caitlyn Lyons
2nd William Rhodes
3rdMadison Steadman
Judge: David Gray

