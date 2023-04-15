Craig right on Sked along with Emmanuel College Highlanders at MacLean Highland Games

MacLean, New South Wales, Australia – April 7-8, 2023 – Brisbane’s Craig Sked was the big solo piping winner at the 118th MacLean Highland Gathering, held in the little town in northern New South Wales with a strong Scottish community that is famous for the competition and hundreds of tartan telephone poles. The solo events were held on the Friday, and the band events on Saturday at a sunny MacLean Showgrounds as part of the traditional Highland games.

Bands

Grade 2

1st Emmanuel College Highlanders at University of Queensland

2nd St Andrew’s

Grade 3

1st City of Ipswich No. 1

2nd BBC Old Collegians

Grade 4A

1st Brisbane Boy’s College No. 1

2nd Toowoomba Caledonian Society

3rd Moree Caledonian

Drumming: Brisbane Boy’s College No. 1

Grade 4B

1st Maclean & District

2nd Moree Caledonian Society

3rd Queensland Irish Association

Judges: Andrew Sneddon (piping), David Gray (drumming), Hazel Osbourne (ensemble)

Novice Juvenile

1st Brisbane Boy’s College No. 2

2nd Queensland Police Juvenile

3rd Scots PGC College

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Don Want (drumming) Tom McGirr (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Craig Sked

2nd Struan Thorpe

3rd Rebecca Capon

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Alaister McIness

MSR

1st Andrew Roach

2nd Craig Sked

3rd Struan Thorpe

Judges: Sandy Dalziel, Gordon Ferguson

Air, Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Nicholson

2nd Struan Thorpe

3rd Craig Sked

Judges: Andrew Sneddon, Hazel Osbourne

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Seymour-Appleton

2nd Michelle Hodder

3rd Abby Dalziel

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

MSR

1st Liam Docherty

2nd Griffyn Haroutunian

3rd Karl Ashman

Judge: Sandy Dalziel

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Scott Rhodes

2nd Cameron Appleton-Seymour

3rd Wade Codd

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

C/D-Grade Piobaireachd

1st Zachary Murphy

2nd Simon Fraser

3rd. Nick Shelburn

Judge: Alastair McInnes

C-Grade

MSR

1st Zali Rogers

2nd Jaydan McArthur

3rd Nick Shelburn

Judge: Andrew Sneddon

Jig

1st Zali Rogers

2nd Nick Shleburn

3rd Jaydan McArthur

Judge: Sandy Dalziel

D-Grade

March

1st Frederick Bailey

2nd Cameron McConville

3rd Lachlan Appleton-Seymour

Judge: Gordon Ferguson

Air

1st Frederick Bailey

2nd Lucas Giarrusso

3rd. Lucas Lyon

Judge: Andrew Sneddon

Learner Chanter

1st Harrison Steadman

Judge: Andrew Sneddon

Veterans 55 Years and Older

1st Mark McKenzie

2nd Dennis Browning

3rd Tom McGirr

Judge: Andrew Sneddon

“Mrs MacSwan” (Donald MacSwan Memorial)

1st Dennis Browning

2nd Nick Tomkins

3rd Scott Rhodes

Judge: Alastair McInnes

Special Age Restricted

1st Nick Shelburn

Judge: Hazel OIsborne

Solo Drumming

A-Grade Open

Snare

MSR

1st Damon Wright

2nd John Grant

Judge: Don Want

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Damon Wright

2nd John Grant

Judge: David Gray

B Grade

Intermediate

MSR

1st William Gibson

2nd Alexander Manfield

Judge: David Gray

C Grade

Sub-Intermediate

1st Dan Jackson

2nd Cole Wilkinson

3rdNathan Davis

Judge: Don Want

D Grade

1st Percy Manfield

2nd James Byrnes

3rd Lachlan Campbell

Judge: Don Want

Elementary Tenor

1st Caitlin Mauch

2nd Jocelyn Graham

3rd Carlie Scott-Hunter

Judge: David Gray

Bass

Elementary

1st Jocelyn Graham

2nd Michael Cox

3rd Kerry Austin

Judge: David Gray

Novice

1st Caitlyn Lyons

2nd William Rhodes

3rdMadison Steadman

Judge: David Gray