News
May 14, 2025

Dartmouth & District celebrating 60 with Decades concert May 17th

In 1965, a small group of young pipers and drummers in Nova Scotia formed the Dartmouth Boys Pipe Band. Sixty years later, the Dartmouth & District organization continues its tradition of teaching new pipers and drummers of all ages and fielding competition bands in Grade 2 and Grade 5.

To celebrate the milestone, the band is presenting “Decades: 60 Years of Music Anniversary Concert” on Saturday, May 17th, at 7 p.m., at the Sanctuary Arts Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The show will feature sets from both bands and soloists, including Dartmouth resident Bruce Gandy, Highland dancers, alumni performances, and more.

“The bands have been working hard to prepare for the 60th anniversary concert,” said Blaise Theriault, Grade 2 pipe-major. “The show will feature where the band has come from, and performances from some of its early members, and where it is 60 years later.”

Dartmouth Boys Pipe Band, 1969

Dartmouth & District has a long history in local, national and international competition circuits at various levels, with many alumni eventually joining Grade 1 bands. The organization currently has a Grade 5 band, a newly upgraded Grade 2 band, and a teaching program.

Combined Dartmouth & District bands, 2024

Recent competitive success includes 2024 Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association champion supreme in Grade 5 and 3, second place in Grade 3A at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships, and 2023 Grade 4 North American Champions.

Advance tickets for “Decades: 60 Years of Music Anniversary Concert” are $25 ($30 at the door) and $12.50 for youths 12 and younger.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 10, 2025
Ganaan adds drum pads series to growing line of products
Features
May 08, 2025
Jack Lee’s BagpipeMusic.com reaches 11,400 tunes . . . and there are 20,000 in the vault!
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?