Dartmouth & District celebrating 60 with Decades concert May 17th

In 1965, a small group of young pipers and drummers in Nova Scotia formed the Dartmouth Boys Pipe Band. Sixty years later, the Dartmouth & District organization continues its tradition of teaching new pipers and drummers of all ages and fielding competition bands in Grade 2 and Grade 5.

To celebrate the milestone, the band is presenting “Decades: 60 Years of Music Anniversary Concert” on Saturday, May 17th, at 7 p.m., at the Sanctuary Arts Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The show will feature sets from both bands and soloists, including Dartmouth resident Bruce Gandy, Highland dancers, alumni performances, and more.

“The bands have been working hard to prepare for the 60th anniversary concert,” said Blaise Theriault, Grade 2 pipe-major. “The show will feature where the band has come from, and performances from some of its early members, and where it is 60 years later.”

Dartmouth & District has a long history in local, national and international competition circuits at various levels, with many alumni eventually joining Grade 1 bands. The organization currently has a Grade 5 band, a newly upgraded Grade 2 band, and a teaching program.

Recent competitive success includes 2024 Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association champion supreme in Grade 5 and 3, second place in Grade 3A at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships, and 2023 Grade 4 North American Champions.

Advance tickets for “Decades: 60 Years of Music Anniversary Concert” are $25 ($30 at the door) and $12.50 for youths 12 and younger.